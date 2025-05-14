BigLaw Salaries: What You Need to Know in 2025
Norma Harris, Lawfuel contributing writer
BigLaw salaries aren’t just numbers, they’re a roadmap to power, prestige, and burnout. If you’re a junior associate eyeing the money trail or a law student wondering if that six-figure debt is worth it, this is the guide you need.
As big law salaries skyrocket, as we have reported recently, we have superstar lawyers earning multi-million dollar salaries. Big Law partners are in the super-hero pay scale category with some staggering salaries.
BigLaw firms often follow the Cravath Scale — a compensation benchmark set by Cravath, Swaine & Moore that many firms mimic. But not all firms play the same game. Some firms exceed the scale. Others trail. And bonuses? That’s a whole other jungle.
2025 Base Salary Scale for Associates (Cravath Benchmark)
|Class Year
|Base Salary
|1st Year (2024 JD)
|$225,000
|2nd Year
|$235,000
|3rd Year
|$260,000
|4th Year
|$285,000
|5th Year
|$310,000
|6th Year
|$330,000
|7th Year
|$350,000
|8th Year
|$375,000
Note: These numbers reflect top-of-market salaries and assume 2,000+ billable hours. Plenty of firms pay less, especially in secondary markets.
Bonus Culture: Year-End, Special & More
Bonuses come in two main flavors: year-end (standardized, based on class year) and special bonuses (one-off payments to keep talent from bolting). Here’s a look at what happened in 2024, and what we’re seeing in 2025:
- Year-End Bonus (2024): Ranged from $15K (1st year) to $115K (8th year)
- Special Bonuses: Firms like Davis Polk and Milbank handed out $10K–$50K surprise checks
- Market Leaders: Watch Cravath, Davis Polk, Kirkland, Milbank, and Skadden for trend-setting moves, including new pay methods such as the ‘black box’ pay scale for major performers at partner level.
BigLaw Salary Movers: Who’s Leading, Matching, and Dragging
|Firm
|Matches Cravath Scale?
|Bonus Leader?
|Cravath
|Yes
|Yes
|Kirkland & Ellis
|Yes
|Often higher bonuses
|Latham & Watkins
|Yes
|Yes
|Skadden
|Yes
|Yes
|Gibson Dunn
|Matches in major markets
|Sometimes
|Jones Day
|Secretive
|Unknown
|Paul Hastings
|Yes
|Competitive bonuses
|Baker McKenzie
|No
|Lagging scale
Pro Tip: Don’t just look at base salary. Consider bonuses, hours expectations, and actual take-home pay after taxes and burnout.
What’s the Catch? (Hours, Burnout, and the Grind)
$225K sounds sexy until you’re billing 2,200 hours and spending Sundays in the office. Many firms expect 50–60 billable hours per week, with minimal work-life balance. Want to hit your bonus? You’ll need to bill every hour like your student loans depend on it (because they do).
Secondary Market Firms: Same Work, Less Pay?
Firms in cities like Dallas, Charlotte, or Denver may pay 10-25 percent less than New York, DC, or LA. But the cost of living is lower and lifestyle arguably better. Still, fewer bonuses, slower promotions, and smaller exit opportunities may be the trade-off.
When it comes to biglaw pay, the need to assess money vs. lifestyle is one tradeoff you need to consider carefully.
So, Is BigLaw Worth It?
That depends on several factors you need to weigh up.
- Want prestige, money, and high-octane deals? Go for it. The money is there – and the work and hours.
- Want sleep, sanity, and a life? Think twice. Consider the other options out there and remember there are smaller firms and boutiques that can sometimes provide all those benefits beyond must money.
- Want to grind for 3-5 years, then go in-house and never look back? You’re not alone. The in-house growth continues and there are some great opportunities around in a seemingly endless variety of businesses and industries.
Watch the Pay, But Watch Your Back Too
BigLaw pay is hot, but the burnout rate is hotter. Keep an eye on the firms setting the pace (Cravath, Kirkland, Skadden), and remember: the money is only worth it if it doesn’t cost your mental health.
For real-time salary updates, bonus news, and law firm ranking we’ll keep you up-to-date and feel free to let us know the latest news on salaries, bonuses and information around biglaw pay.
9 thoughts on “The Ultimate BigLaw Salary Guide (2025): Who Pays What, When, and Why It Matters”
Interesting read, LawFuel Editors. Given the stress and high burnout rates mentioned, are there firms that stand out for offering better work-life balance without significantly compromising on the compensation part?
BigLaw will always be a mixed bag. The pay’s great but at what cost? Saw a colleague burn out in less than two years. This article hits close to home.
Totally get where you’re coming from. It’s crucial to find a firm that values mental health as much as billable hours.
Any tips on how to spot those firms early in the interview process? Or maybe red flags to watch out for?
While the article raises valid points on burnout and compensation, it fails to consider the evolving landscape of legal tech and remote work, both of which could drastically alter the BigLaw experience.
Ever think about how BigLaw is just another cog in the machine? Keeping the elite in power while grinding down the rest of us. Open your eyes, people.
So, selling your soul for a paycheck is still in fashion in 2025? Some things never change, I guess.
It’s not just about the pay, but also about the societal impact of legal proceedings. How do we balance high stakes litigation with personal well-being? There needs to be a shift in law firm culture.
Absolutely agree. It’s about finding purpose beyond the paycheck, making meaningful contributions.