5 Reasons Why Employers Must Pay Workers’ Compensation for Work-Related Injuries

Why should companies pay workers compensation and how did that requirement arise?
Contents
- 1 #1 Employees are Entitled to Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Work-Related Injuries
- 2 #2 Employer Retaliation is Illegal Under the Workers’ Compensation Act
- 3 #3 Wrongful Termination is Covered by the Workers’ Compensation Law
- 4 #4 Employers are Required to Pay for All Medical Treatment Associated with a Work-Related Injury
- 5 #5 The Workers’ Compensation System is Set up to Help Injured Workers Receive Full Benefits
Workers’ compensation is a system where the business or employer provides benefits to employees who have been injured while performing their jobs. The purpose of workers’ compensation is to make sure that employees get back on their feet as quickly as possible and aren’t left with financial hardship if they are hurt while working.
According to the National Council on Compensation Insurance’s (NCCI) Workers Compensation Statistical Plan, workplace injury claims cost employers around $41,353 during 2019-20.
Employers are required by law to pay for all medical treatment associated with work-related injuries so long as the injury meets certain requirements. However workers’ compensation and the way it is administered varies from state to state and can be confusing for some seeking to recover compensation or understand their obligations.
There are various common factors involved in compensation. For instance, employers cannot retaliate against employees who file claims or report injuries. Such retaliation is illegal under the Workers’ Compensation Act.
What is the reasonining behind having employers cover workers’ compensation costs for their employees’ injuries and what rights injured workers have in these situations.
#1 Employees are Entitled to Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Work-Related Injuries
Employees are entitled to workers’ comp benefits for work-related injuries. In this system, you have no choice but to accept the injury as a result of your employment, and your employer cannot contest that claim.
An employer is required by law to pay for all medical treatment associated with the injury, even if it is unrelated to the job or related to something outside of work. As per NCCI data, motor vehicle injuries were the most common work-related injuries in 2019-20. These injuries were mostly sustained during commute for various work purposes and hence there was an obligation upon the employers to compensate them for the injuries.
Workers compensation is intended to cover an employee’s medical care expenses as well as wages for work-related injury or illness.
Most policies include employer’s liability insurance, which shields employers from lawsuits once an employee has accepted workers’ comp benefits.
If you were injured while commuting or doing something else not related to your employment, you will likely not receive workers’ compensation benefits unless there is proof that the commute was necessary due to employer demands.
Of course, some employers might refuse to pay compensation or try to legally block the procedure. In such cases, you should work with an attorney who specializes in workers’ comp and helps people like you get the compensation you deserve.
These lawyers will hear your story, see what your employers had to say to it, and then plan the case accordingly, making sure that you come out of it victorious and with the compensation your employer owes you.
#2 Employer Retaliation is Illegal Under the Workers’ Compensation Act
Employer retaliation is illegal under the Workers’ Compensation Act. The law explicitly prohibits an employer from firing, demoting, or otherwise punishing an employee for filing a workers’ compensation claim and prohibits employers from preventing their employees from seeking workers’ compensation benefits.
It’s also important to know that employers must give their injured employees time off work to go to doctor’s appointments related to their injury if they request it within three days of learning about their injuries.
#3 Wrongful Termination is Covered by the Workers’ Compensation Law
It’s crucial for your employer to understand that if an employee is injured on the job, they are entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. This is different from other types of insurance and should not be confused with health insurance or disability benefits.
If an employer has terminated an employee wrongfully, mostly due to a work-related injury, then compensation is more than likely due. In a way, terminating an employee injured for work-related purposes is an employer’s attempt at running away from their responsibilities to their employees. By terminating you, they’re basically refusing to pay compensation.
In such a case, not only are you entitled to compensation, but you’re also entitled to take the matter to court and seek legal help. Employers can’t hide or run away without paying their dues to their injured employees.
#4 Employers are Required to Pay for All Medical Treatment Associated with a Work-Related Injury
Workers’ compensation covers medical treatment. When an employee is injured at work, the employer is required to pay for all medical treatment associated with that injury. This means that if you get hurt and see a doctor, they will be paid by your employer and not you or your insurance company.
It is important to remember that in most cases, when you are injured at work, this type of care will also include surgery, prescription medication, physical therapy, and other treatments necessary to help with your recovery.
#5 The Workers’ Compensation System is Set up to Help Injured Workers Receive Full Benefits
The workers’ compensation system is set up to help injured workers receive the full amount of benefits that they deserve. Thus, employers must understand the legal bindings behind this system and act accordingly.
Workplace injuries are common everywhere in the world and can happen to anyone, irrespective of their type of work. In many places, even teachers and educational workers have to deal with such cases of workplace or work-related hazards.
Employers must understand the need to ensure that injured workers get the compensation they deserve while also making sure that workplace safety is never compromised.