6 Common Mistakes To Avoid Making After A Car Accident in Texas

The Fatality Rate on Texas roadways for 2022 was 1.55 deaths per hundred million vehicle miles traveled and as a state with one of the highest populations in the Union the road accident situation is at or near the top of the country for fatalities. In 2021 there were almost 4500 fatalities.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation some of the main causes of road accidents in the State were domestic and wild animals on the road.
But there are others too, as the TDT report shows. What should you do in the event of a crash?
An experienced Dallas auto accident attorney outlined some of the common mistakes road accident victims make following their accidents, including the following –
Failing to Call the Police
After being involved in an accident, one of the biggest mistakes that you can make is not calling the police. Even though some people may think that it is unnecessary to reach out to law enforcement, failing to do so can have costly consequences for you.
There are several reasons why you need to reach out to law enforcement. First, it ensures that there is an official record of the crash created by law enforcement. The police report will be essential when it comes to filing a claim with the insurance company later on. In addition, law enforcement will be able to determine if anybody committed any traffic violations or engaged in any criminal activities, such as driving impaired. This can help to build your claim for compensation later on.
Failing to Document the Crash Site
One of the best locations to get evidence in support of your personal injury case is right from the scene. If you have been involved in a motor vehicle accident, it is crucial that you document the site of the accident. You need to take pictures of the crash scene, record videos, and take the name and contact information of anybody who witnessed the accident occur.
Furthermore, you should obtain a copy of the police report when it comes to building your case. This document will provide critical information, such as the location, time, date, and all of the drivers involved. It will also provide an unbiased account of what took place. Once you leave the scene of the accident, there is a significant chance that the evidence that is on-site will disappear. This provides you with one chance to collect all of the necessary evidence, and it is crucial that you do not pass it up.
Failing to Seek Medical Care
Even if you do not feel like you are injured, you should seek medical care. Failing to have an evaluation performed by a medical professional can have severe consequences for you. Not only does it place you at risk of suffering injuries that could worsen without adequate medical care, but it also can have a severe impact on your ability to pursue compensation for your damages.
Without medical intervention in a timely manner, you will be unable to properly document the injuries that you suffered from your crash. Without this documentation, it may be challenging for you to prove that the injury was caused by the crash and that you are entitled to compensation for it.
Failing to Speak with an Attorney
After a Texas car accident, it is imperative that you seek legal advice from a car accident attorney right away. Not seeking the assistance of a skilled legal team can have a significant impact on your ability to receive fair and full compensation for your damages. It is also more likely that an insurance company will try to offer you a lowball settlement in order to have you sign away your legal rights to compensation.
Failing to speak to an attorney places you in a vulnerable position when it comes to negotiating compensation for the losses and damages that you face. Furthermore, insurance companies are more likely to do everything in their power to trick you into taking the blame for the accident so that they do not have to pay you any compensation.
This makes it critically important that you seek help from an attorney right away to ensure you are not taken advantage of by the insurance company or wrongfully denied fair compensation for the losses and damages that you face following your motor vehicle collision in Texas.
Failing to File a Timely Claim
When it comes to filing an insurance claim, it is crucial to act quickly. Insurance companies often have strict deadlines for submitting claims, and missing any of the deadlines may cause you to lose your right to seek compensation for your damages.
In addition, delaying the filing process can also cause complications when it comes to gathering evidence and supporting documentation. Your memory of the crash may fade, witnesses may become difficult to locate, and crucial pieces of evidence could be lost or destroyed over time. All of these can have a negative impact on your case
By failing to file a claim in a timely manner, you are essentially providing the insurance company with more leverage and control over your personal injury case. Your attorney may try to argue that there is no evidence linking your injuries or any damages that you have suffered to the accident if you delay reporting it.
Claiming Responsibility
After being hurt in a car crash, you may feel overwhelmed and even disoriented. Unfortunately, this can lead to you not being able to think clearly. As a result, you may start to apologize for the accident or even take the blame for it occurring. Unfortunately, admitting that you are at fault for the accident can have a severe impact on your ability to pursue legal action later on. This makes it critically important that you do not take the blame or apologize at all following the accident. Instead, take this opportunity to exchange your contact and insurance information with all of the people involved and try to gather evidence from the scene.
By avoiding these common mistakes and following the recommendations for protecting your legal rights, you will be better equipped to handle the aftermath of a devastating Texas car accident effectively. Above all, you need to prioritize your health and seek legal guidance to ensure your best interests are protected as well.
Source: Rasansky Law Firm, Dallas