700+ Attorneys Unite Against Trump’s Law Firm Crackdown

The Trump Crackdown on Law Firms Meets Resistance
Ben Thomson, Legal contributing editor
US lawyers have rallied in an unprecedented show of unity, with over 700 attorneys and legal organizations across the political spectrum joining forces to write to US Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her to take a stand in defense of lawyers’ and law firm independence.
The action comes in response to the Trump administration’s escalating attacks on some of the country’s most prominent law offices.
The lawyers’ letter argues that Bondi, as the country’s top government lawyer, has a responsibility to oppose these attacks on the legal profession and judiciary.
“This commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law requires that lawyers be able to operate with independence, without fear of retaliation”.
Among the Republican signatories are several high-profile legal figures, including J. Michael Luttig, a former U.S. appeals court judge; Barbara Comstock, a former U.S. Representative and current senior advisor at Baker Donelson; Peter Keisler, who served as acting U.S. attorney general under President George W. Bush; and Donald Ayer, a former top Justice Department lawyer during the George H.W. Bush administration.
On the Democratic side, the letter has support from prominent attorneys such as Marc Elias, known for his work with Democratic officials, and Norm Eisen, whose organization, State Democracy Defenders Action, is currently engaged in multiple legal battles against the Trump administration.
The White House has recently issued an executive order that threatens the operations of a fourth major law firm, raising serious concerns about the potential chilling effect on legal representation and the broader implications for the American justice system.
Some firms like Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale have filed lawsuits against the administration. Judge Beryl Howell ruled that much of the executive order against Perkins Coie was unconstitutional, which Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps have reached agreements with the Trump administration about their position.
Paul Weiss’s chairman Brad Karp believed the orders, which revoke security clearances, threaten federal legal work and potentially penalize clients seeking representation from the firms, could have devasted the firm and threatened its survival.
Bondi’s response at this stage is unknown
12 thoughts on “700+ Attorneys Unite Against Trump’s Law Firm Crackdown”
It’s pretty amazing to see lawyers from all sides coming together on this. Usually, they’re on opposite ends. Unity like this is rare but essential.
Do you think this unity will actually impact the Attorney General’s decision? Historically, it’s tough to sway.
While it’s an impressive move, the system tends to resist change. I’m skeptical but hopeful.
This is a huge step for the legal community! Protecting the independence of law firms ensures fairness and justice. Kudos to everyone involved.
i’ve seen efforts like this before. most of the time it’s just a lot of talk and little action. hope i’m proven wrong this time around.
In a world where algorithms sometimes determine our fate, it’s refreshing to see humans fighting for what’s right in their sector. It’s like updating your privacy settings to protect your digital freedom, but in real life.
Wow, it’s like a superhero alliance but for lawyers! If we had capes for everyone who signed, maybe it’d be even cooler? Just a thought. Go justice league!
Has anyone verified the number of attorneys and legal organizations involved? It’s important to ensure accuracy when discussing collective action like this.
This is like the biggest collab since that epic crossover episode on TV! Go lawyers! You’re trending for the right reasons. #justice
Trending today, but will it make a difference tomorrow? Actions speak louder than hashtags.
Ah, the noble lawyers unite. Next, they will tell us they’re doing it all for the greater good. Spare me the theatrics, please.
Interesting development. Let’s see what comes of it.