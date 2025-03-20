Why Trump’s Attack on Elite Firms Is Particularly Savage for Paul Weiss

The Paul Weiss ‘Inflection Point’
Ben Thomson, LawFuel contributor
Vivia Chen’s latest column at her blog ‘The Ex-Careerist’ on substack delivers a sharp critique of Donald Trump’s escalating attacks on major law firms, with Paul Weiss being his third target.
This pattern of retaliation has reached what Chen calls “an inflection point,” as Trump’s executive orders increasingly threaten the independence of the legal profession.
Chen highlights how Trump’s order against Paul Weiss cites personal grievances rather than legitimate legal concerns.
His complaints focus on a former Mueller prosecutor who sued January 6 riot participants and retired partner Mark Pomerantz who investigated Trump’s finances while working for the Manhattan DA. Interestingly, Chen notes Trump failed to name Jeannie Rhee, the Asian American prosecutor involved, wondering if “Asians are so invisible that they don’t even merit mention.”
The column reveals a troubling escalation in Trump’s latest order – a declaration of war against BigLaw as a whole. Trump bizarrely claims these firms are “undermining the judicial process” and “destroying bedrock American principles,” while nonsensically suggesting their pro bono work somehow deprives people of legal talent.
Chen expresses frustration at BigLaw’s collective silence in the face of these attacks.
Despite her calls for firms to present a united front, she’s been criticized by partners who dismiss such actions as “virtue signaling” or “naive”.
She questions whether some firms might secretly be hoping to poach clients from blacklisted competitors, reflecting the ruthlessly competitive nature of today’s legal business.
The economic stakes are severe. Perkins Coie has already lost major clients due to Trump’s order, while a source tells Chen the executive order could be “life threatening” for Paul Weiss, particularly by blocking business with government contractors, threatening to destroy what Paul Weiss has built over decades, including its pioneering diversity efforts and recent corporate success.
Chen holds the cautious hope that BigLaw might finally be approaching action, particularly after the EEOC targeted 20 firms for their diversity initiatives. However, her skepticism remains palpable as she questions whether the legal profession will truly stand up for itself before it’s too late.
6 thoughts on “Why Trump’s Attack on Elite Firms Is Particularly Savage for Paul Weiss”
It’s interesting to see Trump’s strategy in targeting firms like Paul Weiss. Seems like he’s trying to intimidate the legal community. I wonder how this will play out in the long term, especially with public opinion.
Does anyone know if there’s a specific reason Trump’s targeting major law firms? Is this purely a personal vendetta or is there a broader strategy at play here?
It’s hard to say without more info, but it looks like it might be a mix of both. Targeting these firms could be a way to deter them from opposing interests or lawsuits against him or his allies.
Ah, the art of making enemies left, right, and center. If attacking law firms was an Olympic sport, guess who’d be gunning for gold?
While Trump’s actions seem controversial, it’s essential to understand the broader implications of these attacks on the legal system’s independence. What message does this send to lawyers and firms standing up for justice?
It’s refreshing to see articles like this bringing attention to Trump’s strategies against law firms. Awareness is the first step towards action. Kudos to the LawFuel Editors for their comprehensive coverage.