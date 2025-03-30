Linklaters announces 34 new partners and 48 counsel

Linklaters’ New Partners
Linklaters has elected 34 partners and promoted 48 lawyers to counsel across its global platform, effective from 1 May 2025
Delighted to welcome this hugely impressive group to our partnership. I’ve seen first-hand their big ambitions and entrepreneurial mindset and look forward to seeing what they’ll achieve for our global clients and our firm. Congratulations also go to our newly promoted counsel on hitting this terrific milestone.
Aedamar Comiskey
Senior Partner and Chair
