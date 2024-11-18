A lawyer’s survival guide for starting a business while growing your family

Melanie Vairawanathan
Starting a law firm is an exciting milestone. Yet, diving into entrepreneurship while also growing your family can feel like balancing on a tightrope without a net.
I experienced this firsthand when I found out I was expecting my first child just months after launching my own law firm in 2022.
The journey has been both challenging and rewarding, but along the way, I realised we need to talk more openly about blending the demands of legal practice with family priorities. Here’s what I wish I’d known, and what I hope will help other legal entrepreneurs, about navigating the unique demands of starting a law firm while raising a family.
Lean on your inner circle
When you’re building a law firm from the ground up, your support network becomes invaluable. Start by identifying people who are willing and able to support you, whether it’s family, friends, neighbors, hired help, or colleagues.
Be transparent with your partner and close family members about what your work schedule may look like and discuss how they can help when you need it. Something as simple as a family member or friend taking over baby duty during a court appearance or a client meeting can be incredibly valuable.
Let your team know that family is also a priority; surround yourself with people who respect and support both roles. Your professional circle can become part of your support system, helping you stay grounded in both family and legal life.
Set boundaries and make your needs known
Boundaries are critical when you’re balancing the unpredictable demands of young children with the unrelenting pressures of running a law firm. Often, lawyers starting their own firms feel obligated to be available 24/7 for clients, but doing so can quickly lead to burnout, especially when you have family obligations.
Start by determining your non-negotiable times for family.
For me, that meant setting aside specific hours in the evening when I’m fully present with my family, with my phone on silent. Block out family time on your calendar and stick to it just as you would a client appointment.
Next, be proactive in communicating these boundaries to clients and colleagues. Let them know when you’re reachable and when you’re not, and be clear about the best ways to contact you in an emergency.
Many clients respect transparency and appreciate a lawyer who demonstrates commitment to both work and family. By setting these expectations early, you’ll be able to maintain healthier work-life boundaries and reduce any guilt that can arise from dividing your time.
Embrace the unexpected
No matter how well you plan, both family life and business ownership will throw unexpected challenges your way. Being adaptable is key to managing these challenges gracefully, especially in a profession where even minor issues can quickly escalate.
Embrace a flexible mindset in both your family and professional life. Perhaps a court hearing runs late, or you find yourself needing to attend to a child’s sudden illness — these situations are bound to arise.
To prepare for these moments, try to anticipate where you might need extra time or support. For instance, scheduling a buffer around critical meetings or hearings can give you room to adjust as needed.
Likewise, show yourself some grace and do your best to face challenges with a sense of humour. The legal field is notoriously rigid, and balancing it with the unpredictability of parenthood isn’t easy. Stay organised but remember that some days will be less than perfect — and that’s okay. Your resilience and adaptability will serve you well both in parenting and in your legal practice.
Remember to recharge
Running a law firm and managing a family means constantly caring for others, but it’s essential to take care of yourself too. Whether it’s finding time for a quiet cup of tea each morning or pursuing a hobby, carve out moments to recharge. Whatever it is, taking care of yourself will make you a better business owner and parent. Remember, burnout benefits no one, least of all your family or your clients.
Starting a law firm while growing a family is challenging but immensely rewarding. As you navigate this journey, share your insights with other legal professionals who may be juggling the same challenges. Together, we can build a supportive community that celebrates success both at home and within your practice.
About Melanie Vairawanathan:
Melanie Vairawanathan founded Melmark Law, a Melbourne-based family law practice, and co-founded The Virtual Office. She was born in Sri Lanka and her law practice today is founded on providing legal support to victims of family violence and those from diverse backgrounds, including the LGBTQI community. The Virtual Office, a pioneering platform that offers law firms access to a diverse, cost-effective pool of legal, paralegal, and administrative professionals, transforming how legal services are delivered