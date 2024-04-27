A List of Behaviors That Fall Under Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment is an unfortunate situation that no one should ever experience. Unfortunately, it happens a bit too much. To combat this ugly trend, you might need to get the services of an experienced sexual harassment lawyer who are experienced in handling what are frequently traumatic and intensely serious issues for the victims.
It is also important to know the behaviors that fall under sexual harassment. This way, you can call out the perpetrators. In this article, we will be discussing some behaviors that fall under sexual harassment to help you identify them around you.
Sexual Innuendos
These are usually innocent utterances with a likely sexual interpretation. It is a remark that suggests something sexual but does not directly refer to it. Sexual innuendos are oblique allusions, meaning they might not be easily spotted, which makes them more sinister.
Sexual Jokes
This is a form of sexual harassment in which “jokes” of a sexual nature are cracked, and they can be quite derogatory and upsetting. They are usually passed off as normal, and those who object to it may be said to be ‘overreacting’ or ‘just can’t take a joke.’
Upskirting
Upskirting is the act of taking a photo or video under another person’s clothing. Victims of this act may have their photos or videos posted on the internet for all to see.
Unwanted Physical Contact of a Sexual Nature
Unwanted physical contact can be as simple as deliberately brushing up against someone. Or it could be more invasive, like hair pulling, kissing, massaging, hugging, humping (especially in a queue), and so on. The key factor in this perverse behavior is that it is unwanted and sexual.
Displaying Sexual Images
This one can be especially predatory when shown to minors. It is sexual harassment to display sexual images to someone without their consent, even if the person is an adult.
Meddlesome Questions About One’s Sexual Life
This involves asking intrusive questions about one’s sexual life. People can be skeptical about sharing details about their sexual lives. Pressuring them to talk about it or give information can be deemed sexual harassment.
Spamming People with Sexual Emails or Texts
Sending emails or texts with sexual overtones is a very popular form of sexual harassment. Some perverts even go as far as sending unsolicited sexual images and texts to minors.
Stalking
Stalking is another predatory sexual harassment behavior on the list. Stalking may be done to know the residence, association, relatives, etc. of the victim. In today’s world, stalking may be either online or physical.
Spreading Sexual Rumors
The act of sharing details about a person’s private and sexual life—whether false or true—is a very common form of sexual harassment that is often overlooked. However, this could have different negative emotional and psychological effects on the victim.
Sexist Comments
Sexist comments and acts can be considered sexual harassment. In today’s society, it’s naive to assume that sexual harassment must be a sexual act. Offensive comments based on a person’s gender can create stereotypes that may be adopted by the public, which can result in abuse and physical forms of sexual harassment.
Inquiring About a Person’s Sex Life in Inappropriate Places
Attempting to obtain private information about a person’s sexual fantasies or stories in settings like a workplace, school, or any formal and inappropriate setting can be considered sexual harassment.
Requesting or Requiring Sexual Favors
Coercing or manipulating a person to have sexual relations due to the advantageous position you hold over them, for example, by threatening an employee or potential employee or refusing an appointment should they reject your sexual advances.
Another instance would be requesting sex as compensation for the assistance you provide them.
Sexual harassment is never pleasant, and it may not always be a physical or sexual act; sometimes it could be verbal and subtle. You should know that sexual harassment isn’t limited to a certain gender. Both sexes can be harassed in different settings.
Therefore, it’s important to seek legal guidance on how to proceed with the case and further prevent the perpetrator from harassing others.
Source: Haeggquist & Eck LLP, CA