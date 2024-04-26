DLA Piper Announces 63 New Partners = Trimming Numbers

DLA Piper has trimmed the number of new partners in its latest round – with 63 new partners this year compared to 70 promoted in 2023 and 2022.
Of the newly promoted partners, twenty are women, constituting 32 percent of the total promotions, which aligns with the firm’s aim to achieve a 30 percent female partnership by 2025, a goal that DLA Piper set in 2021 when women comprised 21 percent of the partnership.
The firm wants to increase the female partnership to 40 percvent by 2030 and ensuring that half of all internal partner promotions are awarded to lawyers from underrepresented groups.
The DLA Piper News release –
DLA Piper announces 63 lawyers have been promoted to its partnership. The promotions are effective as of 1 April in the United States and Canada, and 1 May for EMEA and Asia Pacific. Promotions have been made across all the firm’s practice areas, spanning 37 offices in 18 countries.
Globally, Litigation has the largest intake of new partners, with 16 promotions; followed by Corporate with 13; 11 in Finance, Projects and Restructuring; and 10 in Intellectual Property & Technology. Other practice groups include Employment and Real Estate with four promotions each, Tax and Regulatory & Government Affairs with two promotions each and Pro Bono, with one new promotion.
Regionally, the US has the highest number of promotions with 20 new partners, followed by Continental Europe with 17 and Asia and the Middle East with two each. Other countries include the UK with 10, Canada with seven, New Zealand with three, and Australia with two.
A full list of partner promotions by office and practice is included below.
Simon Levine, International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO, commented: “This year’s promotions come at a time of exciting innovation in the legal sector on priority topics like ESG and AI. By acting as trusted business partners to our clients and by living our firm’s values of being supportive, collaborative, bold and exceptional, this cohort has contributed significantly to the success of our firm. I congratulate them all.”
Frank Ryan, Global Co-CEO and Global Co-Chair of the Americas, added: “Each of these attorneys are committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients, which includes exceeding standards and expectations, thinking big, and acting decisively. They collaborate with their colleagues and give back to their communities. We are proud to welcome them to our partnership.”
FULL LIST OF PARTNERS BY OFFICE
|City
|Lawyers
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Adam Abou Habaga, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
|Atlanta, US
|Lael Bellamy, Regulatory & Government Affairs
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Daniel Street, Litigation & Regulatory
Pavanie Edirisuriya, Corporate
|Austin, US
|Jeffrey Scharfstein, Corporate
|Brussels, Belgium
|Pierre Dion, Employment
|Budapest, Hungary
|Zoltán Kozma, Intellectual Property & Technology
Viktor Radics, Litigation & Regulatory
|Chicago, US
|Katie LaKoma, Investment Funds
Merrick Doll, Private Equity
Shuzo Maruyama, Intellectual Property & Technology
Stephanie Zosak, Intellectual Property & Technology
|Cologne, Germany
|Thorsten Ammann, Intellectual Property & Technology
|Dubai, UAE
|Mona Hammadi, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
Rami Zayat, Intellectual Property & Technology
|Dublin, Ireland
|William Marshall, Corporate
Darach Connolly, Litigation & Regulatory
|Edinburgh, UK
|James McGachie, Litigation & Regulatory
|Edmonton, Canada
|Craig Brusnyk, Litigation
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Andreas Intelmann, Litigation & Regulatory
|Hamburg, Germany
|Philipp Clemens, Corporate
Nico Brunotte, Intellectual Property & Technology
|Leeds, UK
|Rob Shaw, Real Estate
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Mariana Ricardo, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
|London, UK
|Hannah Watson Fanin, Corporate
Michael Graham, Tax
Robin Jack, Litigation & Regulatory
Oliver Saunders, Litigation & Regulatory
Leanne Rogers, Litigation & Regulatory
|Los Angeles, US
|Andrew Brady, Real Estate
Kaila Sergent, Real Estate
Scott Layfield, Finance
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|David Alexandre, Intellectual Property & Technology
|Manchester, UK
|David Booth, Intellectual Property & Technology
Andrew Walker, Real Estate
|Melbourne, Australia
|Sarah Wilson, Corporate
|Milan, Italy
|Ginevra Righini, Intellectual Property & Technology
|New York, US
|Alexandra Lauvaux, Corporate
Justin Reda, Investment Funds
Lane McKee, Litigation
Marc Casale, Tax
|Philadelphia, US
|Jae Kim, Regulatory & Government Affairs
|Phoenix, US
|Cameron Fine, Litigation
|San Francisco, US
|Caroline Lee, Litigation
Greg Sperla, Litigation
|Sheffield, UK
|Anna Lewis, Corporate
|Singapore, Singapore
|David Smail, Employment
Jared Green, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Per Kronwall, Litigation & Regulatory
Gabriel Liska, Corporate
|Sydney, Australia
|Catriona Martin, Pro Bono
|Toronto, Canada
|Jamie Mandell, Securities & Capital Markets
Sarah Bode, Corporate
|Vancouver, Canada
|Alex Hudson, Litigation
Antony Cortese, Corporate
Jeffrey Bradshaw, Restructuring
Jonathon Ward, Employment & Labour
|Vienna, Austria
|Ekaterina Larens, Corporate
|Warsaw, Poland
|Michał Synowiec, Employment
|Washington DC, US
|Michael Nissim, Investment Funds
Rachel Fertig, Intellectual Property & Technology
|Wellington, New Zealand
|Tom Barnes, Finance, Project & Restructuring
|Wilmington, US
|Peter Kyle, Litigation