DLA Piper Announces 63 New Partners = Trimming Numbers

DLA Piper has trimmed the number of new partners in its latest round – with 63 new partners this year compared to 70 promoted in 2023 and 2022.

Of the newly promoted partners, twenty are women, constituting 32 percent of the total promotions, which aligns with the firm’s aim to achieve a 30 percent female partnership by 2025, a goal that DLA Piper set in 2021 when women comprised 21 percent of the partnership.

The firm wants to increase the female partnership to 40 percvent by 2030 and ensuring that half of all internal partner promotions are awarded to lawyers from underrepresented groups.

The DLA Piper News release –

DLA Piper announces 63 lawyers have been promoted to its partnership. The promotions are effective as of 1 April in the United States and Canada, and 1 May for EMEA and Asia Pacific. Promotions have been made across all the firm’s practice areas, spanning 37 offices in 18 countries.

Globally, Litigation has the largest intake of new partners, with 16 promotions; followed by Corporate with 13; 11 in Finance, Projects and Restructuring; and 10 in Intellectual Property & Technology. Other practice groups include Employment and Real Estate with four promotions each, Tax and Regulatory & Government Affairs with two promotions each and Pro Bono, with one new promotion.

Regionally, the US has the highest number of promotions with 20 new partners, followed by Continental Europe with 17 and Asia and the Middle East with two each. Other countries include the UK with 10, Canada with seven, New Zealand with three, and Australia with two.

A full list of partner promotions by office and practice is included below.

Simon Levine, International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO, commented: “This year’s promotions come at a time of exciting innovation in the legal sector on priority topics like ESG and AI. By acting as trusted business partners to our clients and by living our firm’s values of being supportive, collaborative, bold and exceptional, this cohort has contributed significantly to the success of our firm. I congratulate them all.”

Frank Ryan, Global Co-CEO and Global Co-Chair of the Americas, added: “Each of these attorneys are committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients, which includes exceeding standards and expectations, thinking big, and acting decisively. They collaborate with their colleagues and give back to their communities. We are proud to welcome them to our partnership.”

FULL LIST OF PARTNERS BY OFFICE

CityLawyers
Amsterdam, NetherlandsAdam Abou Habaga, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
Atlanta, USLael Bellamy, Regulatory & Government Affairs
Auckland, New ZealandDaniel Street, Litigation & Regulatory
Pavanie Edirisuriya, Corporate
Austin, USJeffrey Scharfstein, Corporate
Brussels, BelgiumPierre Dion, Employment
Budapest, HungaryZoltán Kozma, Intellectual Property & Technology
Viktor Radics, Litigation & Regulatory
Chicago, USKatie LaKoma, Investment Funds
Merrick Doll, Private Equity
Shuzo Maruyama, Intellectual Property & Technology
Stephanie Zosak, Intellectual Property & Technology
Cologne, GermanyThorsten Ammann, Intellectual Property & Technology
Dubai, UAEMona Hammadi, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
Rami Zayat, Intellectual Property & Technology
Dublin, IrelandWilliam Marshall, Corporate
Darach Connolly, Litigation & Regulatory
Edinburgh, UKJames McGachie, Litigation & Regulatory
Edmonton, CanadaCraig Brusnyk, Litigation
Frankfurt, GermanyAndreas Intelmann, Litigation & Regulatory
Hamburg, GermanyPhilipp Clemens, Corporate
Nico Brunotte, Intellectual Property & Technology
Leeds, UKRob Shaw, Real Estate
Lisbon, PortugalMariana Ricardo, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
London, UKHannah Watson Fanin, Corporate
Michael Graham, Tax
Robin Jack, Litigation & Regulatory
Oliver Saunders, Litigation & Regulatory
Leanne Rogers, Litigation & Regulatory
Los Angeles, USAndrew Brady, Real Estate
Kaila Sergent, Real Estate
Scott Layfield, Finance
Luxembourg, LuxembourgDavid Alexandre, Intellectual Property & Technology
Manchester, UKDavid Booth, Intellectual Property & Technology
Andrew Walker, Real Estate
Melbourne, AustraliaSarah Wilson, Corporate
Milan, ItalyGinevra Righini, Intellectual Property & Technology
New York, USAlexandra Lauvaux, Corporate
Justin Reda, Investment Funds
Lane McKee, Litigation
Marc Casale, Tax
Philadelphia, USJae Kim, Regulatory & Government Affairs
Phoenix, USCameron Fine, Litigation
San Francisco, USCaroline Lee, Litigation
Greg Sperla, Litigation
Sheffield, UKAnna Lewis, Corporate
Singapore, SingaporeDavid Smail, Employment
Jared Green, Finance, Projects & Restructuring
Stockholm, SwedenPer Kronwall, Litigation & Regulatory
Gabriel Liska, Corporate
Sydney, AustraliaCatriona Martin, Pro Bono
Toronto, CanadaJamie Mandell, Securities & Capital Markets
Sarah Bode, Corporate
Vancouver, CanadaAlex Hudson, Litigation
Antony Cortese, Corporate
Jeffrey Bradshaw, Restructuring
Jonathon Ward, Employment & Labour
Vienna, AustriaEkaterina Larens, Corporate
Warsaw, PolandMichał Synowiec, Employment
Washington DC, USMichael Nissim, Investment Funds
Rachel Fertig, Intellectual Property & Technology
Wellington, New ZealandTom Barnes, Finance, Project & Restructuring
Wilmington, USPeter Kyle, Litigation

