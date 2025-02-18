Addleshaw’s European Expansion Continues With Linklaters Warsaw Deal

Addleshaws in Warsaw
Addleshaw Goddard is making a move in Central Europe by taking over Linklaters’ Warsaw office, marking its 20th global office and expanding its reach in Poland and nearby regions.
The deal, expected to finalize by April 2025, is part of the firm’s long-term growth plan to meet rising client demands for cross-border legal services in areas like corporate deals, banking, and energy projects.
Warsaw’s role as a Central European business hub makes it a strategic fit for Addleshaw Goddard, which has recently opened offices in Madrid, Riyadh, Germany, and other key markets. The Warsaw team—known for its expertise in Polish and international law—will now serve as a regional base for clients in Poland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Turkey.
What’s in it for both firms?
- Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner, Andrew Johnston, called the move a “transformational change” that aligns with client needs for borderless support.
- Linklaters’ leadership highlighted the opportunity for their Warsaw team to grow under Addleshaw’s expanding global network while retaining their local service center.
- The Warsaw office’s future managing partners emphasized excitement about joining a firm with “250 years of history” and a fast-growing international presence.
The transition reflects a trend of legal firms prioritizing regional hubs to streamline cross-border services—and for Addleshaw Goddard, it’s another step toward becoming a go-to player in Europe’s dynamic markets.
The Addleshaw media statement abut the move is below –
London, United Kingdom – Addleshaw Goddard is pleased to announce its entry into the Polish market through the agreement with Linklaters for the transfer of its Warsaw office. This marks another significant step in the firm’s AG2030 international growth strategy.
This addition, agreed with Linklaters and its Warsaw partners, reinforces Addleshaw Goddard’s commitment to supporting the growing demands of its clients in Central and Eastern Europe and bolsters its presence in key global markets. This is the 20th office opening.
The new Warsaw office will serve as a regional hub, enabling the firm to deliver enhanced legal expertise and tailored services to clients across Poland, the CEE region and Turkey. This milestone builds on the firm’s recent expansion, which includes the opening of offices in Madrid, Riyadh, and four locations across Germany, as well as the launch of new offices in Dublin, Luxembourg, and Paris over recent years.
It is an important and exciting milestone in our international expansion journey. Warsaw is a vital economic and business hub in Central Europe, and this expansion allows us to better meet the needs of our clients, who are increasingly seeking support across borders in this dynamic region.
Andrew Johnston
Managing Partner of Addleshaw Goddard
The Warsaw office of Addleshaw Goddard will comprise of a number of Poland’s most respected Polish and internationally qualified lawyers. The team has been building a full-service legal practice for more than 20 years and is hugely experienced at acting for clients seeking expertise in domestic, cross-border and regional corporate/M&A, banking, capital markets, energy & infrastructure and real estate transactions. The transaction is anticipated to be completed on 30 April 2025, subject to both Addleshaw Goddard and Linklaters partner votes.
Andrew Johnston, Managing Partner of Addleshaw Goddard, commented:
“We are delighted that the Warsaw office of Linklaters has agreed to join Addleshaw Goddard. It is an important and exciting milestone in our international expansion journey. Warsaw is a vital economic and business hub in Central Europe, and this expansion allows us to better meet the needs of our clients, who are increasingly seeking support across borders in this dynamic region. It is a demonstration of our commitment to being wherever our clients need us to be. I would also like to thank the team at Linklaters for working with us so effectively to make this happen to look after our mutual clients’ interests.”
Paul Lewis, Linklaters Firmwide Managing Partner, said:
“We are very pleased that our Warsaw team will be transferring to Addleshaw Goddard where they will have the scope to continue to develop and deliver for clients as part of a firm for which Poland is a growth opportunity. We are grateful for the team’s contribution to Linklaters over many years and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”
Janusz Dzianachowski and Marcin Schulz, Managing Partners of Linklaters Warsaw and future Managing Partners of Addleshaw Goddard’s Warsaw office, stated:
“We are excited to be joining Addleshaw Goddard. Our move will be a transformational change for our business and most importantly for our exceptionally talented team. The Warsaw office has been a successful part of Linklaters for nearly 25 years. This is now a huge opportunity for us to join a firm whose international growth is accelerating at pace. We are confident that with 250 years of history in the legal sector a fantastic culture and great team, being part of Addleshaw Goddard will contribute to the Warsaw office’s future success.”
Linklaters will continue to operate its Warsaw-based Linklaters Service Delivery Centre which supports the firm’s operations globally.