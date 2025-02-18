Exploring Malta’s Residency Options: A Look at Permanent Residence and Nomad Permits

Photo – https://unsplash.com/photos/brown-concrete-building-VSG0ytKGlEc
Malta Nomad Permits
Malta offers flexible residency programs for non-EU individuals. Permanent Residence and Nomad Permits cater to different needs, providing access to the Schengen Area and Malta’s thriving economy.
Julia Loko, Investment Programs Expert at Immigrant Invest explains Malta Permanent Residence Programme and Digital Nomad Visa options, their benefits, and application processes to help decide which fits best.
Malta Residency Options for Investors and Digital Nomads
Malta offers two primary pathways to obtaining residency. Permanent Residence and Nomad Permits address different lifestyle and financial needs.
Malta Permanent Residence Programme. Tailored for investors, this option grants long-term stability without the need for physical presence. Applicants meet financial requirements, such as property investment and contribution.
Malta Digital Nomad Visa. Designed for remote workers, it allows a temporary stay while working for overseas employers. Unlike MPRP, it doesn’t require a large financial investment.
Both programs offer legal residency in Malta but differ significantly in duration, eligibility, and obligations. While the MPRP is ideal for high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term security and family benefits, the Nomad Permit appeals to professionals who value mobility.
Maltese Residency Benefits
Access to the EU and Schengen Area. Both permits allow visa-free travel within the Schengen area.
Tax advantages. Malta offers favourable tax rules for residents. Permanent residents pay tax only on income brought into Malta, while digital nomads avoid local taxation under the permit.
Stability for families. The MPRP covers dependents, allowing families to live together. Children can access international schools, while spouses enjoy full residency rights.
Quality of life. Malta boasts a safe environment, a strong healthcare system, and English as an official language. Its Mediterranean climate and vibrant culture make it a desirable place to live.
Flexibility for global citizens. The Nomad Permit suits remote professionals, while the MPRP gives long-term security for investors and their families. Both options align with the needs of international residents.
Malta Residence Permit Requirements
Malta Permanent Residence Programme requires a contribution to the national development fund, along with a property investment, a charitable donation and application administrative fee.
Investors buy or rent real estate, but the cost requirements differ based on the chosen option:
- Rent real estate for at least €14,000 per annum for a property situated in Malta or Gozo;
- Or buy a property for at least €375,000 for a property situated in Malta or Gozo.
Other mandatory expenses include:
- Application administrative fee. Investors pay €15,000 as an initial payment and €35,000 at the final stage, regardless of whether they choose to buy or rent property.
- Government contribution. Investors must make a one-time, non-refundable contribution of €30,000 to the government if purchasing property, or €60,000 if renting.
- Donation to a non-governmental organisation. An additional donation of €2,000 is required to a local NGO. This donation contributes to social projects in Malta.
- Proof of funds. Applicants need to demonstrate assets worth at least €500,000, with €150,000 in liquid financial assets. This ensures that applicants have sufficient financial stability to support themselves and their families.
Nomad Residence Permit requirements are more relaxed:
- Employment status. Provide proof of remote employment or self-employment outside Malta.
- Income threshold. Earn at least €3,500 monthly. Additional income is required for dependents.
- Accommodation. Show proof of residence in Malta, such as a rental contract.
- Health insurance. Secure private coverage valid in Malta, ensuring access to medical care.
How to Get Permanent Malta Residence Permit and Digital Nomad Visa
Both options involve clear steps. While the process for the Permanent Residence Programme is more structured and involves significant financial commitments, the Digital Nomad Visa application is simpler and faster. Below are detailed step-by-step instructions for both residency pathways.
Permanent Residence Process.
Step 1. Prepare documents. Gather proof of income, investment, and identity. Include police clearance and bank statements to demonstrate financial capacity.
Step 2. Engage a licensed agent. Applications must go through an authorised representative in Malta. They will guide you through the process and ensure compliance with regulations.
Step 3. Submit the application. Provide all forms, supporting documents, and payment for government fees. Initial processing may take several months.
Step 4. Fulfil investment requirements. Complete property purchase or rental, government contributions, and donations after approval in principle.
Step 5. Receive the residence certificate. Once all obligations are met, the government issues the residence certificate. This document confirms legal residency in Malta.
Digital Nomad Visa Process.
Step 1. Meet eligibility criteria. Ensure you meet all basic requirements: proof of employment or self-employment with a company registered outside Malta, earning a minimum monthly income of €3,500.
Step 2. Prepare documents. Compile the following:
- a letter of employment or business ownership proof;
- bank statements showing sufficient income;
- a valid rental agreement or property ownership in Malta;
- health insurance covering Malta for the duration of the stay;
- a valid passport with at least six months of validity.
Step 3. Submit the application. Apply directly through the Residency Malta Agency. Include all supporting documents, along with a non-refundable processing fee. Applications can be completed online for added convenience.
Step 4. Await processing. The Residency Malta Agency typically reviews applications within 30 days. They may request additional documents or clarifications during this period.
Step 5. Receive the permit. Once approved, a one-year Digital Nomad Residence Permit is issued. The permit is renewable, provided eligibility requirements are continually met
Key differences in the processes. While the Permanent Residence Programme requires significant financial contributions and multiple steps, the Digital Nomad Visa focuses on verifying employment and income. The latter is ideal for individuals seeking a temporary base in Malta while continuing to work remotely for foreign entities.
Both pathways cater to different lifestyles but ultimately provide access to Malta’s benefits, making the country an attractive choice for global residents.
Conclusion
Malta offers tailored residency options for different needs. Investors benefit from the Permanent Residence Programme’s long-term advantages, while remote professionals enjoy the flexibility of the Nomad Permit. Both programs provide access to the EU, favourable tax benefits, and a high standard of living.
Source: ImmigrantInvest.com