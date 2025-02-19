AMINZ Welcomes Collaborative Resolution New Zealand – Strengthening the Future of  Dispute Resolution  

The Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand I Te Mana Kaiwhakatau, Takawaenga o  Aotearoa (AMINZ) is pleased to welcome Collaborative Resolution New Zealand (CRNZ) into its  professional community, marking an exciting step forward for dispute resolution in Aotearoa New  Zealand. This integration expands AMINZ’s expertise, incorporating collaborative resolution into its  well-established professional framework and strengthening the range of services and training  available to dispute resolution professionals.  

Malcolm Wallace, AMINZ President, highlights the significance of this development:  

We are delighted to welcome CRNZ members into AMINZ. Collaborative resolution occupies an  important place in New Zealand’s dispute resolution landscape, and we are committed to  supporting its continued growth within our professional community. This transition enhances the  breadth of skills available to practitioners and strengthens dispute resolution services nationwide. 

For CRNZ members, this transition provides a seamless pathway into New Zealand’s leading  dispute resolution body, ensuring access to specialist training, professional development, and an  extensive network of practitioners.  

Julie McClain, Chair of CRNZ, sees this as an opportunity for growth:  

By joining AMINZ, our members gain access to a broader professional network, world-class  education, and strong advocacy for dispute resolution. AMINZ’s commitment to excellence and  professional development aligns perfectly with CRNZ’s values, ensuring that collaborative  resolution continues to thrive.  

This integration ensures that all dispute resolution professionals – whether in mediation, arbitration,  or collaborative practice – have the resources and support to enhance their expertise and  contribute to constructive conflict resolution in Aotearoa New Zealand.  

