Vaping and Employment Law: Navigating the Hazy Landscape

The rise in popularity of vaping has added a new layer of complexity to workplace policies. Employers are now grappling with how to address vaping in the workplace, balancing employee rights with concerns about health, safety, and productivity.
To clear the air, we asked vaping industry expert James Smith and Head of Community at the vaping store DiscountVapePen.com for his professional insight surrounding vaping in employment. These are what he considers the key considerations for both employers and employees.
The Legal Framework: A Patchwork of Regulations
Unlike tobacco smoking, which is often heavily regulated in the workplace, vaping regulations are still developing. While some jurisdictions have explicitly included vaping in smoke-free workplace laws, others haven’t, leaving a gray area.
“”From our vantage point in the vaping industry, we see firsthand the challenges businesses face in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape,” said Smith. “The lack of uniformity across jurisdictions creates a complex environment, and we encourage businesses to stay informed and proactive in developing their workplace policies.”
This patchwork of regulations necessitates a careful review of local and national laws to ensure compliance.
Key areas to consider include:
- Smoke-Free Workplace Laws: Many existing smoke-free workplace laws, originally designed for traditional cigarettes, are being interpreted or amended to include vaping. Employers should review these laws to determine if vaping is covered.
- Occupational Health and Safety: Employers have a general duty to provide a safe working environment. This could extend to regulating or prohibiting vaping if it poses a health risk to employees, such as in environments with flammable materials or where air quality is a concern.
- Employee Rights: Employees may argue that prohibiting vaping infringes on their personal freedoms. However, employers generally have the right to regulate workplace conduct, including what substances are consumed on company property or during work hours. The balance between employee rights and employer prerogatives is a key legal consideration.
- Disability Discrimination: In some cases, employees may claim a disability requiring the use of vaping products. Employers have a duty to consider reasonable accommodations unless it creates undue hardship.
Developing Workplace Policies: A Balancing Act
Employers should develop clear and comprehensive policies regarding vaping in the workplace. These policies should address the following.
- Designated Vaping Areas: Consider whether to designate specific areas where vaping is permitted. If so, ensure these areas comply with all applicable regulations and are adequately ventilated.
- Timing Restrictions: Policies might restrict vaping to non-working hours or designated break periods.
- Enforcement: Clearly outline the consequences of violating the vaping policy, ensuring consistent and fair enforcement.
- Communication: Communicate the vaping policy clearly to all employees, including new hires. Provide training and education on the policy and the rationale behind it.
“We encourage businesses to clearly communicate their vaping policies to employees and provide educational resources on the topic,” Smith said. “Transparency and education can help minimize misunderstandings and ensure compliance.”
Key Considerations for Employers
- Health and Safety: Prioritize the health and safety of all employees. Consider the potential impact of secondhand vapor on non-vaping employees.
- Productivity: Address concerns about productivity and potential distractions related to vaping breaks.
- Employee Relations: Develop policies that are fair and reasonable, taking into account the views of both vaping and non-vaping employees.
- Legal Compliance: Ensure all policies comply with applicable laws and regulations. Consult with legal counsel if necessary.
According to Smith: “There is a trend toward designated vaping areas in workplaces, similar to how smoking areas were handled in the past. This approach allows employers to accommodate employees who vape while also respecting the concerns of those who don’t.”
Key Considerations for Employees
- Understand the Policy: Familiarize yourself with your employer’s vaping policy.
- Respect the Rules: Adhere to designated vaping areas and timing restrictions.
- Communicate Concerns: If you have concerns about the policy or its enforcement, discuss them with your employer in a professional manner.
The Future of Vaping in the Workplace
The legal landscape surrounding vaping in the workplace is likely to continue evolving. As more research emerges about the health effects of vaping and as societal attitudes shift, new regulations and policies may be implemented. Employers and employees should stay informed about these developments and be prepared to adapt to the changing environment.
