The Rapid Growth of the Lisinski Law Firm
Ben Thomson, Law Firm Contributor
It’s not often that an immigration lawyer would hit the ‘law star’ list, but then Lisinski Law owner Angelyne ‘Angel’ Lisinski is probably no ordinary immigration lawyer, either and her path to success in law started as an immigration love story.
Angel Lisinki’s dedication to immigration law is personal and relates to her husband arriving in the US from Costa Rica as an illegal immigrant when he was young.
Despite consulting several immigration attorneys, they were repeatedly told that his immigration history made it impossible to obtain legal documents. This changed when her husband was arrested in front of their son, facing possible deportation.
Motivated by this crisis, Angel began studying immigration law and successfully handled her husband’s case, proving that it was possible to obtain legal status despite previous setbacks.
The experience has given Angel a profound understanding of the challenges faced by undocumented families. It fueled her passion for finding solutions for her clients, fighting for their right to stay together with their families.
Lisinski Background
Angel Lisinski graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 2009.
She continued her education at the Michael E. Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University, where she earned her Juris Doctor, again graduating summa cum laude in 2012.
After law school, she honed her legal skills through prestigious judicial clerkships serving as a Judicial Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, working closely with two federal judges.
The judicial clerkships provided her with invaluable insights into the judicial decision-making process and laid the groundwork for her future career.
Following her clerkships, she joined Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP, one of the largest law firms in the Midwest and as a litigation associate she represented corporate clients in business and commercial disputes, gaining extensive trial and appellate experience in both federal and state courts.
Her time at Vorys allowed her to develop a litigator’s mindset, which would later become a cornerstone of her approach to immigration law.
Founding the Lisinski Law Firm
In September 2020, she founded the Lisinski Law Firm with a clear mission: to win legal status for as many undocumented people as possible.
Her firm focuses primarily on humanitarian-based immigration cases, providing relief for clients who have suffered various forms of mistreatment or abuse.
Her approach to immigration law involves applying a litigator’s mindset to immigration cases, always asking how she can help a client rather than if she can help. Her fortitude and passion for the law and clients is one that has seen the firm experience rapid growth focused on all aspects of immigration law, including family-based petitions, citizenship applications, and complex cases involving irregular entries or immigration history issues.
The Lisinski Law Firm over just four years to encompass 11 offices across six states, including the Columbus Ohio head office, and with an office in Ontario Canda.
The law firm’s growth is a tribute to Angel Lisinski’s leadership, vision and management, which is focused on constant improvement and a lean methodology in its operations and technolgy.
Professional Recognition
Angel Lisinski’s dedication and expertise have not gone unnoticed. She has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2021 to 2023 and is a member of several prestigious bar associations, including the Ohio State Bar Association, Columbus Bar Association, American Bar Association, and International Bar Association.
Her trial experience and ability to argue before state Supreme Courts and other judicial bodies have cemented her reputation as a confident and effective advocate.
Conclusion
Angel Lisinski’s journey from a litigation associate to a leading immigration attorney and CEO of the Lisinski Law Firm is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and personal commitment to helping undocumented families.
Her unique approach, combining a litigator’s mindset with a deep understanding of the immigration system, along with smart law firm management and marketing, has led to remarkable success and growth for her firm and serves as an inspiring example of how personal experiences can shape and drive a career dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others.