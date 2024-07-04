Infrastructure and Finance Lawyer Joins Davis Polk

Davis Polk announced that prominent infrastructure finance lawyer Elena Millerman has joined the firm in New York as a partner and co-head of the Infrastructure Finance practice.
“We are thrilled to welcome Elena to Davis Polk,” said Neil Barr, Davis Polk’s Managing Partner. “Our infrastructure practice is a strategic priority for our firm. Elena is a leader in the infrastructure field, with an impressive track record of working on cutting-edge transactions. She represents a very significant addition in the continued buildout of our team.”
Ms. Millerman advises clients on sophisticated, high-profile financings in the Americas and internationally, primarily across the infrastructure, power, and oil and gas sectors. Her diverse work includes many first-of-their-kind transactions.
Ms. Millerman has both a deep understanding of the commercial arrangements involved in energy and infrastructure projects and a sophisticated knowledge of project, term loan B, mezzanine and hybrid finance structures. She also has extensive experience with acquisition financings, project bonds and private placements, other debt-structured products, and equity financings. Prior to joining Davis Polk, Ms. Millerman was the Global Head of the Project Development and Finance Group at White & Case.
“Elena is very highly regarded and well known in the infrastructure space. Not only is she an outstanding technical lawyer, but Elena also has uniquely broad and deep industry and product experience that will complement our existing platform and accelerate the buildout of our energy, power and infrastructure practice,” said Jason Kyrwood, co-head of Davis Polk’s Finance practice. “We anticipate continued strong demand for our services in this area, particularly from our financial institution and private credit clients. Among other things, with Elena’s arrival, we will be uniquely well positioned to help our clients navigate the next generation of infrastructure financing transactions, which sits at the intersection of project finance and leveraged finance.”
“The addition of Elena is an important development for our growing infrastructure initiative,” said David Penna, co-head of Davis Polk’s Infrastructure Finance practice. “She has incredibly deep knowledge of the space and the key players involved, and she will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients.”
Multiple publications recognize Ms. Millerman as a top project finance lawyer. These include IFLR1000, Chambers Global and Chambers USA, which describes her as “a go-to lawyer in the energy infrastructure space.”
Ms. Millerman said, “Davis Polk has a phenomenal finance practice, and I am energized by the firm’s commitment to and investment in growing its infrastructure capabilities. I look forward to collaborating with my fantastic new colleagues to help our clients on their most sophisticated transactions.”
Ms. Millerman received her B.A. from UCLA in 1996 and her J.D. from UC Berkeley School of Law in 1999.
