Are Big Law Associates Scared of Vacation Time?

The Big Law Vacation ‘Scare Factor’
Tom Borman, LawFuel contributor
Big Law pays big bucks, but it also takes a big toll on younger associates preparing for their prestigious, well-paid career – to the point that many are afraid of taking vacations for fear of potential career repercussions.
The cause is obvious: the intense work culture prevalent in large law firms.
Associates often feel pressure to be constantly available and productive, leading to a mindset where taking time off is viewed as a liability rather than a necessity for well-being.
AbovetheLaw pointed out that the ‘vacation fear factor’ is not entirely unfounded.
Some firms have been known to track billable hours closely, and there’s a perception that those who take less vacation time are more dedicated and thus more likely to advance in their careers.
But at a time when mental health issues in the law have become more important to recognize than ever, the risk factors in pushing associates are high.
The business-like, hard-nosed approach of firms can be counterproductive. Continuous work without adequate rest can lead to burnout, decreased productivity, and ultimately, higher turnover rates. Many BigLaw firms are recognizing this issue and are actively encouraging their associates to take time off.
But is that always enough when the perception of associates is to just keep working.
The stress of working in BigLaw extends beyond vacation concerns. Associates often grapple with long working hours, high-pressure deadlines, and the need to constantly prove their worth to their employer.
The competitive nature of these firms can create an environment where work-life balance becomes a distant concept.
Mentorship and professional development opportunities also play a crucial role in associate satisfaction and whether the vacation-time factor is important. Firms that provide strong mentorship programs and clear paths for career advancement tend to have higher retention rates and more satisfied associates, who value guidance from experienced partners.
Money is important, but it is not always the primary factor in associate satisfaction. Many young lawyers are increasingly prioritizing work-life balance, firm culture, and the opportunity to work on interesting cases over purely financial considerations, as reports have shown.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated the BigLaw landscape. While remote work has provided some flexibility, it has also blurred the lines between work and personal life, potentially exacerbating the always-on mentality and created issues – surprisingly, perhaps – when it comes to actually taking a ‘proper’ vacation.
The competition in big law firms exemplifies the vacation fear factor, but the need to maintain work-life balance and develop a culture that is challenging and rewarding also involves a focus on some non-money factors – like taking a proper holiday.