Latin Lawyers – Latham & Watkins Named Elite International Law Firm in Latin America

Combination of the firm’s market-leading regional presence and global prowess earn Latham the highest level of recognition in Latin Lawyer 250.
Latham & Watkins has been named an Elite International law firm in the 2025 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a comprehensive guide to the leading business law firms practicing in Latin America. The recognition places Latham in the highest category of the guide, underscoring the firm’s consistent excellence and depth across multiple practice areas in the region, specifically highlighting work in arbitration, banking and finance, capital markets, corporate and M&A, ESG, private equity, pro bono, and project finance and infrastructure.
Latin Lawyer praised Latham for its ability to leverage its “leading global position . . . to provide a top-notch offering in the region” that features regularly “on some of the most complex and significant multibillion-dollar transactions” as well as in “high-stake arbitrations and litigations” throughout Latin America.
The guide identifies Latham’s “winning formula” as the combination of “in-depth regional knowledge with global expertise” across a diversified platform that makes Latham a go-to destination in both “challenging times, [when] clients tend to look here for answers” as well as in “good times, [when] they turn here to get business done.”
Commending the firm’s worldwide reach and market insight, the guide especially noted its leadership in the energy and infrastructure industry, its deep roots among global private equity and financial institutions clients, its pioneering work in ESG-related deals, and its long-standing focus on the technology sector, emerging companies, and growth capital.
Latin Lawyer further noted that Latham stands out for its team of bilingual and bicultural lawyers who truly understand the region. Many of the firm’s practitioners were born in Latin America, giving them a deep, personal connection to the area. This blend of local insight and international expertise, it says, allows Latham to offer exceptional service and strategic advice across every major jurisdiction: “few firms can offer the level of resources this firm can.”