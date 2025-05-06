Office opening continues West Coast growth following combination with Northern California firm Hopkins Carley last year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (May 5, 2025) — Lathrop GPM LLP is pleased to announce its expansion into California’s Central Valley with the opening of an office in the heart of downtown Sacramento at 500 Capitol Mall. The expansion comes on the heels of the firm’s combination with leading Silicon Valley law firm Hopkins Carley in October 2024, which increased Lathrop GPM’s headcount by over 20% and strengthened the firm’s California presence.
The Sacramento office – anchored by partners Andrew Ditlevsen, Kevin Hill and Erika Gasaway – will enhance the firm’s services for businesses across the Central Valley region. Clients in the Sacramento area will have access to Lathrop GPM’s national platform and highly experienced attorneys across practices such as commercial real estate, litigation, private client services, financial institutions, agriculture and water rights, and health care. Local businesses will also benefit from the Sacramento team’s deep experience advising on the array of issues related to manufactured housing communities, from operations management to fair housing requirements.
“Sacramento has a vibrant and growing business community – one that aligns with Lathrop GPM’s full-service offering,strong California presence and long-term growth strategy,” said Cameron Garrison, Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM. “We’re excited about the opportunities the Sacramento market offers, particularly for our real estate, private client services, and litigation clients.”
The Sacramento office is the firm’s fourth location in California and one of 14 offices nationally across eight states and Washington, D.C. In close proximity to the University of California’s Davis and Berkeley campuses and the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, the Sacramento office will bolster Lathrop GPM’s talent pipeline and investment in the next generation of legal talent.
