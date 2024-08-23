Australia Law – Chief Justice Inspires Lawyers in Sydney’s WestLaw Society of NSW

Dozens of years 10 and 11 NSW high school students, who are interested in legal careers, have gathered at Western Sydney University for tips on how to achieve their goals to serve the justice system.
President of the Law Society of NSW Brett McGrath said the Young Justice event on his home turf in Sydney’s Macarthur region Sydney presented future lawyers with an invaluable opportunity to hear from and speak to leaders in the legal profession.
“This is the first ever Young Justice event to be held outside the Law Society’s premises in the heart of the Sydney CBD’s legal precinct. I’m thrilled that we have been able to host young people who represent the future of our profession at Western Sydney University, where I gained my law degree,” Mr McGrath said.
“I’m grateful to the Chief Justice of NSW Andrew Bell for his address to students participating in the Young Justice event. In this year of the bicentenary of the Supreme Court of NSW, his Honour’s remarks reinforced the importance of the continuity of the rule of law in this state and across Australia and encouraged students to continue in that tradition.”
Students attending the event come from schools as far afield as Wagga Wagga, and from ‘just around the corner’ at Ambarvale and Macquarie Fields. Following the Chief Justice’s address, Mr McGrath led a panel of eminent lawyers for a Q&A session to discuss the wide range of career paths available in the law.
The panel included Magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim from the Local Court of NSW. His Honour is the first graduate of Western Sydney University to be appointed to judicial office. Students will then participate in a legal literacy session as well as a seminar on transitioning to University, featuring present top performing students at the School of Law.
Mr McGrath said holding the event in one of NSW’s fastest growing and most diverse regions helps demonstrate that geography is no barrier to a successful career in the law.
“I know firsthand, the benefits of forging a career near home. I was raised and educated in Macarthur, going on to become a partner at Marsden’s, one of the region’s most successful firms and President of the Macarthur Regional Law Society,” Mr McGrath said.
“This Young Justice event has not only provided an opportunity for high school students to learn more about a career in the law, but for legal figures, from the Chief Justice, local solicitors and the current crop of Western Sydney University law students, to be inspired by the dedication and enthusiasm of the next generation of lawyers.”
Young Justice was held at the Campbelltown Campus of Western Sydney University.
