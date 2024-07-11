Australia Law News: Insurance Specialist Wotton & Kearney Hire Partner in Melbourne

Leading insurance and risk law firm Wotton + Kearney has continued its growth trajectory with the hire of partner Sarah Metcalfe. Sarah joins the firm’s Melbourne office from Clyde & Co.
Sarah is an experienced insurance disputes lawyer, and specialises in complex, multi-party building and construction disputes. She has represented various building and construction professionals, including architecture firms, contractors, building surveyors and engineering firms, in various disputes including legal proceedings, arbitrations and disciplinary proceedings. Sarah has also advised and acted for clients in various high-profile construction-related coverage disputes.
Sarah has particular expertise in cladding disputes and represented the architecture firm in the Victorian test case on ACP cladding, the Lacrosse case.
Sarah Metcalfe, Partner, Wotton + Kearney said:
“I am delighted to join Wotton + Kearney, a firm that is recognised for its excellence and innovation in insurance and risk law and its people focused culture. I look forward to working with our firm’s talented team of lawyers and contributing to the firm’s growth and success.”
Andrew Moore, Head of Financial Lines, Wotton + Kearney, said Sarah’s appointment is a reflection of Wotton + Kearney’s growing team and demand for experience in the building and construction sector.
“We are very pleased to welcome Sarah to our firm. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience in the building and construction sector, which is an area of increasing demand and complexity for our clients. Sarah has a strong track record of providing high-quality and specialised advice and representation to our insurer and insured clients across Asia Pacific.”
Sarah’s appointment continues Wotton + Kearney’s recent accelerated growth. In April, the firm introduced an aviation practice led by partner James Cooper, followed by the launch of an AI solution developed specifically for the legal industry in May. In June, W+K opened its first office in Asia with a team of seven, announced the promotion of 33 lawyers, including four partners, and appointed Laura Gavan to head up Wotton + Kearney’s employment law offering in Melbourne.
Founded in 2002, Wotton + Kearney has grown from two partners to 86 partners and over 450 lawyers across offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Singapore.