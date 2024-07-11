Foley Hire Life Science Law Team From K&L Gates With New Office

The latest major law firm to expand its national presence is Foley & Lardner who have opened an office in Raleigh, North Carolina by hiring a group of health care and life science lawyers from K&L Gates.
Foley have gross revenues (in 2023) of $1.1 billion and rank no. 45 on the AM Law 100 rankings, with a strong focus on building their life science practice.
The media release announcing the move by the firm is below –
Foley Expands Health Care Capabilities with National Team of Corporate and Regulatory Lawyers, Simultaneously Opens Office in Raleigh
Foley & Lardner LLP announced today that the firm significantly strengthened its Health Care & Life Sciences Sector capabilities with the addition of a well-accomplished national group of attorneys and, in tandem, opened a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina to serve clients in another strategic market. The location is Foley’s 26th office worldwide and 23rd across the United States.
Partners Joshua Skora and Andrea Cunha join the firm’s Dallas and Miami offices, respectively, and partner Leah D’Aurora Richardson joins the firm’s Raleigh office, all in Foley’s Corporate Department and Health Care & Life Sciences Sector coming from K&L Gates LLP. In addition, three associates are joining the group with other attorneys expected to join soon.
“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group to Foley. They bring extensive experience and further strengthen the depth and breadth of our national Health Care & Life Sciences Sector bench,” said Daljit Doogal, Foley chairman and CEO. “We are also excited to invest and grow in the Raleigh market, which has quickly evolved into one of the country’s most prominent health care, life sciences, and technology hubs — all of which are areas of strategic focus for the firm. It’s an incredible market and we look forward to growing our presence in the region, establishing roots in the local community, and working with clients in the area. Both this new team and our new office are prime examples of the firm’s commitment to our Health Care & Life Sciences Sector and to bolstering our offerings to our clients.”
The incoming team advises on a wide variety of regulatory, compliance, transactional, and restructuring matters for health care clients such as academic medical centers, health systems, hospitals, hospices, pharmacies, service providers, and medical device manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.
“Joining Foley and working within the firm’s Health Care & Life Sciences Sector makes perfect sense,” said Skora. “This opportunity allows us to serve our clients more comprehensively across all three markets and nationally.”
The group’s arrival reinforces the strength of Foley’s national health care transactional and regulatory offerings, bringing substantial experience working in the medical device, durable medical equipment (DME) and pharmacy areas, and complements the firm’s more than 200 dedicated health care and life sciences attorneys who advise companies through all stages of their lifecycle.
“We can’t wait to grow our practices and contribute to Foley’s collaborative and forward-thinking culture, as well as its strong reputation for remarkable client service,” Cunha added.
D’Aurora Richardson commented, “I am excited to help bring Foley into a new market where there are significant strategic opportunities, particularly after the firm’s impressive and recent success expanding into Salt Lake City. Raleigh continues to grow as a technology, health care, and life sciences hub backed by increasing investment in the region. We are well-positioned to service local and national clients through the firm’s widespread platform and network of resources.”
Joshua Skora – Partner, Dallas
Joshua Skora focuses his practice on representing public and closely held health care companies on intricate corporate and regulatory matters and disputes, including fraud, waste, and abuse issues, compliance strategies, contract negotiations, reimbursement matters, Medicare/Medicaid enrollment, audits and appeals for overpayments, internal investigations, payor disputes, and inquiries from federal and state regulatory bodies. In addition to his regulatory practice, Skora maintains an active role in transactional matters, guiding clients through acquisitions, sales, corporate reorganizations, and joint ventures.
Andrea Cunha – Partner, Miami
Andrea Cunha has a broad array of experience guiding high-growth companies from early stage to exit. She advises on health care transactions and regulatory compliance for a diverse client base, providing strategic counsel on critical issues such as corporate structure, governance, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and various commercial matters. As a seasoned restructuring lawyer, Cunha assists clients in purchasing or selling distressed assets through out-of-court workouts and formal bankruptcy proceedings.
Leah D’Aurora Richardson – Partner, Raleigh
Leah D’Aurora Richardson focuses her practice on health law representing a variety of entities on complex regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters related to new business initiatives and existing service lines. Her experience includes compliance with fraud and abuse laws, anti-kickback statutes and physician self-referral laws, HIPAA and state privacy, security, breach notification rules, state licensure rules, government and commercial reimbursement issues, enterprise-wide health care and supply chain contract negotiations, and regulatory diligence. She has extensive experience advising hospital and health system-owned, independent retail, and specialty pharmacies, as well as infusion providers, on regulatory, reimbursement, operational, compliance, and risk management issues. D’Aurora Richardson is also a nationally recognized professional in the 340B Program and provides comprehensive guidance on 340B Program compliance.
