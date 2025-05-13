The growing insurance law firms has offices in Australia and New Zealand, as well as a Singapore office but is expanding its Asian footprint with the new office.
Co-founded by David Kearney (pictured) in 2002, the firm has the aim of becoming the pre-eminent insurance law firm in Australia and its other key markets and continues an aggressive growth trajectory.
The firm’s media statement is below –
International law firm Wotton Kearney continues its expansion with the upcoming launch of its Thailand office, opening Wednesday 28 May 2025.
This strategic move accelerates the firm’s regional and global growth and follows its successful expansion into Singapore in 2024, further strengthening its presence in key Asian markets and reinforcing its position as Asia Pacific’s leading Insurance and Risk legal business. The new office, its 11th globally and 2nd in Asia, meets the evolving needs of insurers and businesses operating in Asia Pacific.
“Our expansion into Thailand is a testament to our big-thinking, client-centric approach and our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of businesses operating in Asia Pacific,” said David Kearney, Chief Executive Partner of Wotton Kearney. “This move enhances our ability to provide seamless legal support for multinational clients navigating complex insurance and risk regulatory environments.”
Wotton Kearney’s Asia team has extensive experience across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, bringing a comprehensive understanding of regional law and practice in the insurance sector. This experience enables us to provide our clients with unrivalled insights into the nuances that impact the diversity of approaches across the region. The Thailand office will bolster the team based in Singapore and enhance service to clients across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
“Thailand is a logical extension of our Asia business. Many of our clients have invested in the Thai insurance market in recent years and we already have a lot of work there. Our international expansion will always be strategic, focused on locations where we can add value by delivering world class legal expertise to our clients, backed by deep local market knowledge and our commitment to being ‘Trail Blazers, Big Thinkers, Impactful Humans’ in the way in which we do business” said Ben Nicholson, Managing Partner for Asia.
“In Thailand, we will distinguish ourselves by providing clients with truly integrated service delivery between our teams in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. That may sound simple, but no-one else has yet been able to deliver it,” Nicholson added.
The new Thailand office launch underscores Wotton Kearney’s long-term commitment to Asia Pacific, following major milestones in expanding to offices in Singapore and New Zealand. With a global outlook and a rapidly growing regional footprint reflecting client operations, Wotton Kearney is well-positioned to continue shaping the future of legal services in Asia and beyond.
Founded in 2002, Wotton Kearney has grown from 2 partners to 89 partners and over 550 lawyers across 10 offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Singapore.