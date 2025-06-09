The King’s Birthday Honours List has reinforced the central role the law plays in Australia’s national life with the awarding of Orders of Australia to several prominent legal figures.
President of the Law Society of NSW Jennifer Ball congratulated all recipients and said the awards, including to a judge of the nation’s highest court, recognise the importance of the rule of law and the work of lawyers in maintaining a stable and free society.
“I am particularly pleased to see among today’s recipients, 44-year solicitor member John Colvin, who is being made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the not-for-profit sector, and to the law,” Ms Ball said.
“Mr Colvin has enjoyed a remarkable career, including most recently leading the Australian Institute of Company Directors. After just two years as an admitted solicitor at a major firm, Mr Colvin became a partner, and at the turn of this century went on to head the firm’s Sydney office. Through his ongoing patronage of cancer charity CanAssist, he is helping to support rural cancer patients as they access life-saving care in Sydney.”
Mr Colvin also served briefly on the Law Society’s former Industrial Law Committee.
“Through these roles, combined with his work in educational institutions, Mr Colvin provides a clear example of service to communities above and beyond the workplace. I have committed to honouring the service solicitors provide to their communities throughout my term leading the Law Society this year,” Ms Ball said.
“I congratulate High Court Justice Simon Steward on being made a Companion of the Order of Australia for his eminent service to the law, including his mentorship of younger solicitors while in practice at a major firm in Melbourne.”
Ms Ball acknowledged practitioners formerly at the NSW Bar on their awards, including former Land and Environment Court Judge the Hon. Peter Biscoe KC, and former Ambassador to the Holy See, John McCarthy KC, who’ve both been made Members of the Order of Australia.
NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner Nick Kaldas was made an Officer of the Order of Australia and while he is not a lawyer, Ms Ball commended his dedication to serving the rule of law.
“Through Mr Kaldas’ long and decorated police career, he has held important policing and investigatory roles both in NSW and overseas. His latest honour, for distinguished service to international and transnational law enforcement, to counter-terrorism leadership, to multiculturalism, and to veterans, is well deserved,” Ms Ball said.