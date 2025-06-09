Global legal giant Norton Rose Fulbright is set to become even more formidable, announcing a full integration of its Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) and Australian operations, effective July 1, 2025.
The move brings together two well-established branches of the firm into a single, fully integrated entity with over 1,800 lawyers – including more than 400 partners – spanning 28 offices across 18 jurisdictions, and generating a combined US$1 billion in annual revenue.
“This represents an exciting milestone for our business and one that fulfils a long-held ambition,” said Peter Scott, Global and EMEA Managing Partner. “Through this full integration, we will enhance our offering to clients, unlock new opportunities for our people and streamline investment across Asia Pacific to build our firm for the future.”
This evolution reflects the increasing strategic importance of the Asia Pacific region, home to some of the world’s most dynamic economies. Norton Rose Fulbright has long maintained a strong presence across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia, and the merger seeks to build on the deep client synergies already in place.
Australia Chief Executive Partner Alison Deitz added:
“Our EMEA and Australian businesses have many complementary strengths and deep sector experience. This integration increases our agility, scale and growth potential in the Asia Pacific region.”
The unified entity will be led by Peter Scott as Managing Partner, while Alison Deitz will serve as Head of Australia. Governance details for the new structure will be released in due course.
Importantly, the change will not affect the operations of other member firms in the Norton Rose Fulbright global network.