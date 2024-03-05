Australian Law: NEWCASTLE TO HOST MAJOR PROPERTY AND FAMILY LAW CONFERENCE

On Thursday 21 March 2024, the Barristers of 2 Selborne Chambers Sydney will reach out to Newcastle and the Central Coast to present a Property and Family Law Conference.
The objective of this Conference is to deepen the relationship between the Sydney Bar and Barristers and Solicitors in the Newcastle and Central Coast regions.
Mindful that the cost of living crisis is placing more and more pressure on families, many of whom are navigating complex and expensive family and property law scenarios.
Selbourne Chambers is especially excited to feature a ‘fireside chat’ with the Honourable Justice Bruce Smith and Judge Vivien Carty.
And we also welcome the President of the New South Wales Court of Appeal, the Honourable J K Ward as the Conference closing keynote speaker.
Other features of the Conference include:
- All profits donated to local Newcastle charity, Jenny’s Place, a charity providing support for women and children in the Newcastle area to find safety;
- Attendees will earn 6 CPD / 6 CLE points, including 1 point in Ethics; and
- An interactive panel session covering:o ethics and the professional responsibilities of solicitors; of their duties and responsibilities to their clients; and
o the impact of artificial intelligence on the lawLeading Barrister Laina Chan said the Conference was timely because lawyers in Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle were all working with rapidly evolving family and property law.
- “Our Chambers chose Newcastle and the Central Coast because these are major legal centres. We hope to strengthen ties between solicitors, the Bar and the regions,” Ms Chan said.”Newcastle and the Central Coast have two of the most vibrant and well – regarded legal communities in Australia. Creating closer bonds will be beneficial to all practitioners and the people we serve.“2 Selbourne Chambers had identified some major challenges for practitioners in family and property law and these will be explored in the interactive sessions.
- “Success for the Conference would be raising funds for Jenny’s place, developing new relationships while earning CPD points and having an invigorating day,” Ms Chan said.Remaining tickets can be purchased at: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/706564301847 And for further event information please go to: http://www.lainachanbarrister.com/PropertyLawConference2024