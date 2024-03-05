Freshfields Hires Two Key Hires From Lathams in New York

Freshfields has continued its US expansion by hiring two private equity lawyers in New York. The firm now has more than 400 lawyers in the US after expanding with some key hires in New York, Washington DC and Silicon Valley in recent years.
The employment of the two new hires, outlined in the media release below, follows the joining of the firm by M&A lawyer Sanjay Murti from Cravath Swaine & Moore, among others.
The Media Release from Freshfields –
NEW YORK (March 4, 2024) – Freshfields today announced that leading private equity M&A attorneys, Neal J. Reenan and Ian N. Bushner*, are joining the firm as partners in New York. Reenan will be Global Co-Head of Private Capital alongside Charles Hayes and Arend von Riegen, and Bushner will serve as Head of U.S. Private Capital.
Senior partner Georgia Dawson commented: “As a preeminent law firm for corporate, litigation, investigations and regulatory matters in the U.S. and globally, we are excited to welcome Neal and Ian to our private capital practice to help lead the next phase of expansion of our private equity capabilities globally. They have a unique track record of team building while attracting premier clients and top tier legal talent that aligns with our global, client-focused strategy.”
Freshfields is a recognized market leader for private equity and was ranked first place for European private equity deals by value in 2023. Over the past 18 months, Freshfields has expanded its private capital offering globally with a number of senior hires in private equity, leveraged finance and private funds and secondaries across the U.S., Europe and Asia. The addition of Reenan and Bushner will significantly enhance Freshfields’ ability to accompany a broad range of private capital clients in their growth strategies across multiple investment platforms in the U.S. and globally.
For over two decades, Reenan and Bushner have been representing leading global and U.S. large cap and middle market private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on their most strategic matters and regularly structure, negotiate and execute a broad range of complex U.S. and cross-border acquisition, divestiture and financing transactions on their behalf.
Co-Head of U.S. Corporate/M&A Ethan Klingsberg stated: “Neal and Ian bring impressive experience advising sophisticated private equity firms and their portfolio companies on their most significant transactions. Their wide-ranging expertise, when taken together with the existing strengths of the firm’s talented and deeply experienced corporate, litigation and regulatory teams, will be incredibly valuable for our clients.”
In a joint statement, Charles Hayes and Arend von Riegen, Global Co-Heads of Freshfields’ Private Capital group, who will now co-lead with Neal, said: “Neal and Ian’s market leading reputations for client-first service, integrity, collaboration and team building are extremely impressive. Their history of recruiting, developing and leading diverse cross-functional, cross-geography client teams fits incredibly well with how Freshfields practices, so we’re thrilled to have them join our ambitious practice in the U.S. Our leading private capital practice sits within an elite, globally integrated law firm catering to the world’s most discerning clients in the U.S. and beyond. These latest additions demonstrate the firm’s strategic focus and ongoing commitment to delivering best in class service to our clients.”
Reenan stated: “I am thrilled to be joining Freshfields at this exciting time in its storied history. Private equity clients’ needs are evolving quickly, and it is more important than ever to be able to support clients across a broad range of disciplines, in the U.S. and globally. Freshfields’ uncompromising commitment to bringing together leading teams in the U.S., Europe and Asia to service clients’ needs in each of those markets is very attractive. The quality of the firm’s U.S. and global team, its formidable capabilities and its integrated, collaborative approach to exceptional client service resonate deeply with me.”
Bushner added: “There is a real sense of energy and excitement at Freshfields about what we can do for clients. Freshfields has an extraordinary team of leaders across practice areas and has become a destination practice for clients’ evolving needs in the private capital space; I’m looking forward to adding my expertise in private equity. The entire partnership is focused not only on what our clients need today but is also strategically and sustainably investing in what our clients will need in the future. The firm’s success story in the United States is a special one that I’m excited to be a part of as we continue to guide our clients in successfully navigating changing market conditions and regulatory environments.”
Freshfields’ U.S. rankings in 2023 increased across all three deal league tables (Bloomberg, Mergermarket, Refinitiv), placing in the top 10 once again and with deal volume in excess of $194 billion. The firm’s market leading private capital practice ranked in first place for European private equity deals by value (Refinitiv), having advised on 62 deals valued at $75.9 billion (Bloomberg).
*Admitted in Illinois and Massachusetts; application for admission to NY forthcoming.
