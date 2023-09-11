Australian New Law Firm Expands To New Zealand

>> Check new New Zealand law jobs – listed daily
New Law operation, Australian-based Law Squared has opened in New Zealand with former Wotton + Kearney NZ cyber + insurance partner Mark Anderson at the helm. The firm is focused on cyber security, privacy and insurance issues and last year expanded its network to the UK.
Anderson has more recently been a privacy, data and technology lawyer at Rahiri Chambers.
“The opening of a New Zealand office is a natural extension of our client service offering, mirroring the continued expansion of our multinational, corporate and in-house counsel clients to new jurisdictions”, said Law Squared founder and director Demetrio Zema.
“The delivery of an international legal privacy and cyber proposition that is not constrained by borders is critical to ensuring organisations are best positioned to protect and deliver to their own clients. I am delighted to sit with some of the best advisers as we move to a new unparalleled mode of legal services”, he said.
The firm also announced new specialist lawyers in Australia working in cyber law and privacy issues.
“The addition of privacy and cyber specialist capability . . boosts our ability to guide clients through the legal, regulatory and commercial challenges in this space – particularly those looking for true alternatives to traditional law firms not only in Australia or the UK, but now also in New Zealand”, Zemo said.
“Numerous UK-based companies, including insurers, are now working with ANZ businesses. This, together with the recent surge in high profile data breaches has created new urgency for privacy and cyber security support”.