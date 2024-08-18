Best Lawyers in America: Over 240 Littler Attorneys Recognized in 2025 Edition

(August 15, 2024) – More than 240 lawyers from Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, have been included in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America® guide. The firm’s attorneys received recognition in several categories including Commercial Litigation, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Employment Law – Management, Immigration Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – ERISA, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Securities, Qui Tam Law and Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers.
In addition, six Littler attorneys were designated as “Lawyer of the Year” for 2025, commending their excellent work within their respective practices and metropolitan regions. They include:
- Daniel B. Boatright (Kansas City)
- Jody A. Landry (San Diego)
- Jon G. Miller (Orange County)
- George E. O’Brien Jr. (New Haven)
- Jeremy A. Roth (San Diego)
- Theodore A. Schroeder (Pittsburgh)
Over 180 Littler attorneys were featured in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. The “Ones to Watch” designation recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence.
Best Lawyers®recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive Purely Peer Review® evaluation. More than 184,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote worldwide, which produced more than 25.8 million assessments on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas. For the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America® more than 23 million votes were analyzed resulting in over 80,000 leading lawyers being recognized. For the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2025 edition, more than 4 million votes were analyzed with 27,000 lawyers being selected as a result.
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com.