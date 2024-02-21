Beyond the Bar: Alternative Law Careers for Non-Practising Lawyers

Alternative Law Careers To Think About
Julie Brush, LawFuel contributing writer
Qualified as a lawyer? You may be surprised to learn that you have many other alternative law career opportunities available to you if you decide that you don’t actually want to practice law.
For many law students, admittedly, attaining their legal qualification is the end goal in and of itself! One thing’s for sure – obtaining a law degree does not necessarily mean that you have your heart set on becoming a lawyer. In truth, for some individuals, actually going through the motions of being a lawyer can feel exceptionally dull and unfulfilling as a career path. Also, you may find that you do not want to be boxed in or pigeonholed to that specific role for the rest of your life.
The good news? A law degree is incredibly versatile. If you complete law studies online, you will have a multitude of other professional options at your fingertips. So, what else can you do with a law degree, that doesn’t involve practising law?
The Other Legal Jobs: Not All of Us Want to Become Lawyers, Okay?
So, you’ve attained your legal qualification. What’s next? A law firm role is not necessarily the option you have to take, as increasing numbers of lawyers find.
There’s only one thing you’re sure of: you don’t – at any cost – want to become a dull, dried-up lawyer! So, what are your other options, then? In truth, there are so many alternative law career alternatives to consider.
Some of the top jobs you can do with a law degree, other than practising law, include:
1. Legal Consultant or Advisor
As a legal consultant or advisor, you’ll be able to utilise the knowledge and skills you’ve acquired throughout your law studies to provide legal counsel and advice to clients.
The best part about your role? Your client base will be exceptionally varied and can often be made up of a mix of private clients or big businesses, companies and organisations. One thing is certain: your legal prowess will be in high demand, and from many different sectors to boot! Just some of the important fields legal consultants can act as law advisors for include:
- Healthcare
- Finance
- Technology and IT
- Government bodies
- Not for Profit organizations
2. Policy Analyst and Researcher
A legal policy analyst and researcher is tasked with, unsurprisingly, analysing and researching legal legislation. As a policy analyst, you will play an active role in advising government bodies and powerful organisations on making strategic, informed decisions. Or perhaps, you may even have the opportunity to be involved in change-making think tanks!
There’s no question about it – this is a particularly exciting and influential role, and the opportunities for career growth are almost endless.
The best part? You will be able to witness your knowledge, advice and influence play out in the implementation of important public policies and decision-making, meaning that you are actively contributing to making changes in the way our society operates. What could be more rewarding than that?
3. Legal Writer or Publisher
Legal writers and publishers are essential in the field of law. After all, someone has to write up all of those important legal documents and reports!
To be successful in this role, your law studies will prove invaluable in providing the supporting skills and knowledge you require to write these types of documents with accuracy and precision.
Further to this, as a university graduate, you will be able to make the most of the strong writing and conceptualization capabilities you have developed throughout your tertiary studies in your role as a legal writer.
Ancillary opportunities in this area also apply regarding writing legal analysis and commentary for publications or blogs, or even becoming a legal blogger or journalist as the requirement for legal expertise to add to the commentary and reportage on legal affairs continues to grow.
4. Compliance and Risk Analyst
A compliance or risk analyst plays a critical role in the way big businesses operate.
You’ll be required to analyze the policies and daily operations of these types of organizations to ensure that they are legally compliant. You will also be asked to assess any potential future risks associated with any legal legislation not being met, as well as performing an integral role in ensuring that these types of situations are avoided at all costs.
Lawyers specializing in compliance and risk analysis play a crucial role in helping organizations navigate complex regulatory landscapes and mitigate potential legal and operational risks.
Designing and delivering training programs on legal compliance is another key opportunity area for lawyers in this area also, as industries and businesses of all kinds require increased capability in these areas.
Here are some common job roles for lawyers in the compliance and risk analysis area:
- Compliance Officer/Manager:
- Responsibilities may include developing and implementing compliance programs.
- Ensuring that the organization operates within legal and regulatory frameworks.
- Conducting regular risk assessments and audits.
- Risk Manager:
- Identifying, assessing, and managing risks that may impact the organization.
- Developing risk mitigation strategies and policies.
- Collaborating with other departments to implement risk management initiatives.
- Corporate Counsel:
- Providing legal advice to organizations on compliance issues.
- Drafting and reviewing contracts, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance.
- Representing the organization in legal matters related to compliance.
- Regulatory Affairs Attorney:
- Monitoring changes in laws and regulations affecting the industry.
- Advising the organization on compliance with new and existing regulations.
- Assisting in regulatory filings and interactions with government agencies.
- Financial Compliance Analyst:
- Focusing on compliance within financial institutions.
- Ensuring adherence to financial regulations and reporting requirements.
- Conducting internal investigations related to financial compliance issues.
- Healthcare Compliance Officer:
- Specializing in compliance within the healthcare industry.
- Ensuring adherence to healthcare regulations, such as HIPAA.
- Developing and implementing compliance training programs for healthcare staff.
- Data Privacy Attorney:
- Addressing legal aspects of data protection and privacy.
- Advising on compliance with data protection laws (e.g., GDPR, CCPA).
- Drafting and reviewing privacy policies and data processing agreements.
- Environmental Compliance Attorney:
- Focusing on compliance with environmental regulations.
- Advising on environmental impact assessments and permitting.
- Handling legal aspects of environmental risk management.
- Government Relations Specialist:
- Monitoring legislative and regulatory developments.
- Advocating for the organization’s interests in regulatory matters.
- Providing legal advice on engaging with government agencies.
- Ethics and Compliance Investigator:
- Conducting internal investigations into alleged misconduct.
- Developing and implementing ethics and compliance training programs.
- Advising on corrective actions and policy improvements.
These roles often require a strong understanding of both legal principles and the specific industry or sector in which the organization operates. Continuous monitoring of regulatory changes, effective communication skills, and the ability to develop and implement compliance strategies are key attributes for success in these positions.
5. Government Relations Consultant
Opportunities for legally-qualified lobbyists, strategists and consultants continue to expand as governments increasingly rely upon these professionals – and the law career opportunities abound for people seeking a role in government, administration, NGO and related areas of activity.
The work involved is wide-ranging and often of high public interest, including –
- Advocating for clients’ interests in the legislative and regulatory arena.
- Monitoring and analyzing policy developments.
- Navigating the intersection of law and public affairs.
Legal Recruiter or Career Counselor
Another opportunity for those of the ‘HR-minded’ thoughts and mindset is in these areas, which offer often highly attractive and more relaxed opportunities for work.
These include roles involved in matters like –
- Assisting law firms or companies in hiring legal talent.
- Providing career advice to law students and professionals.
- Matching legal professionals with suitable job opportunities.
The Endless Alternative Law Career Options
As we have demonstrated today – just because you’re qualified as a lawyer, that doesn’t mean you need to be one! There are so many other job opportunities at your doorstep as a legal professional.
The hardest part? Choosing which of these varied career paths you’d like to pursue.
The developing field of alternative law careers offer some stimulating and interesting alternatives for the ‘non-practising lawyer’ and as they continue to develop with new technology and trends they will only continue to do so.
If you have suggestions or experiences regarding the choices and what is out there, don’t hesitate to let us know or comment.