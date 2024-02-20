Law Firm Consortium Leads Way in Generative AI Training for Law Firms With SkillBurst

Skillburst Reaches 50k+ Learners, SkillBurst Interactive’s Legal Innovation Lab in Generative AI Training for Law Firms Around the World
Developed in collaboration with the founding consortium of law firms, SkillBurst Interactive’s Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms training series now boasts a substantial and expanding collection of on-demand courses designed for law firms and has crossed the milestone of subscription access for over 50,000 learners around the world.
BETHESDA, Md. LawFuel –SkillBurst Interactive, the world’s premier leader in digital learning for law firms and their clients, is delighted to announce substantial progress in our groundbreaking “Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms” on-demand training. This series, a product of unparalleled collaboration and insight from SkillBurst’s Legal Innovation Lab, involves a consortium of leading law firms from across the globe collaborating to shape this critical content. Since the public launch in Fall 2023, the series now boasts 10+ unique learning modules – with 30+ planned for the year – and has crossed the milestone of subscription access for over 50,000 learners around the world.
The consortium includes Eversheds Sutherland, Norton Rose Fulbright, Perkins Coie, Taft, Thompson Coburn, and Womble Bond Dickinson, among four other leading firms. These firms provide input on module topics and meet monthly to engage in dynamic conversations that elicit the highest priority learning objectives and context for each module.
Truly created with law firms, for law firms, the series provides vendor agnostic training and is being used to raise the watermark of knowledge and skills on how these new technologies work and how to engage with them in a safe and ethical manner. With a broad range of subscribing law firms from the Am Law 100, Am Law 200, Magic Circle, Global Top 200, and UK Top 100, spanning from Australia and the United Kingdom to the United States, the series is making an impact around the world.
New subscribers are benefitting from the consortium’s efforts and dedication; one Am Law executive remarked, “As I previewed the training modules, I found myself wishing these resources were available earlier. We could have saved so much time!”
Each online, on-demand course is an engaging, bite-size module made just for law firm lawyers and business professionals. The Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms series now includes the following courses:
- Generative AI Fundamentals: Facts and Foundations (16 minutes)
- Generative AI Security: An Overview of Risks and Solutions (12 minutes)
- Crafting Effective Prompts for Precision and Relevance (15 minutes)
- Generative AI: Understanding & Managing Limitations (14 minutes)
- Generative AI: Ethical Considerations (17 minutes)
- Preparing for Client Conversations about Generative AI (13 minutes)
- Generative AI & Data: A Powerful Partnership (14 minutes)
- Generative AI: Use Cases Overview (13 minutes)
- Generative AI: Use Cases for Litigation (11 minutes)
- Generative AI: Use Cases for Transactions (12 minutes)
- Intellectual Property and Generative AI (13 minutes)
SkillBurst Interactive will continue to release two new modules every month, with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) (12 minutes) and Generative AI and Business Development (14 minutes) slated for this month.
For more information on SkillBurst’s Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms series or to request preview access, contact anusia@skillburst.com or visit their website here.
