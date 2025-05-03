Tom Borman, LawFuel legal editor
If you thought legal drama was just for the Supreme Court, think again. Washington’s legal scene just got a new player in the form of law star Abbe Lowell, famed for defending Hunter Biden, who has left Winston & Strawn to launch his own boutique-Lowell & Associates.
The firm’s focus is to defend former government officials, institutions, and anyone else who finds themselves in the crosshairs of politicized investigations, especially those with a Trump-shaped shadow looming over them.
Lowell isn’t going solo. He’s recruited two ex-Skadden lawyers who famously walked out after their old firm’s less-than-bold response to Trump’s executive orders targeting the legal profession.
Rachel Cohen, one of the defectors, summed it up: there’s a real need for attorneys willing to “stand up to the government when it oversteps.”
The firm’s client list is already a who’s-who of high-profile cases-think New York AG Letitia James, who’s been referred to the DOJ over disputed real estate records (allegations she denies), and clients fighting federal funding cuts courtesy of the so-called “department of government efficiency.”
Lowell’s past roster includes Hunter Biden, Bob Menendez, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner.
The Trump administration’s legal maneuvers have triggered over 200 lawsuits challenging everything from agency funding cuts to civil rights rollbacks.
As legal battles heat up, Lowell & Associates is positioning itself as the go-to defense squad for those caught in the political crossfire. In a town where legal lines are blurring with political ones, Lowell’s new firm is betting that standing up to government overreach is the hottest practice area in D.C.