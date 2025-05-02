International law firm Bird & Bird has appointed 17 Partners, 5 Senior Counsel, 34 Counsel and 5 Legal Directors in its annual global promotion round. All effective from May 2025.
Graeme Maguire, Chair, Bird & Bird says: “On behalf of the Board, it’s with great pleasure that I congratulate all those promoted this year. Our culture is the common thread that runs through our firm worldwide. It’s been formed over many years as we’ve grown, guiding the way we work and deliver for our clients. These individuals exemplify our culture and what we expect of ourselves, enriching our firm still further. I look forward to seeing these talented individuals continue to excel.”
Christian Bartsch, CEO, Bird & Bird adds: “Many congratulations to all those promoted across our firm. As we pass the one-year milestone in our five-year strategy, this diverse mix of bright and passionate individuals embody our plans for ambitious growth. I’m excited to work with them as one seamless international team as we continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients.”