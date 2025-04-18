Blackstone Chambers’ Tim Parker Appointed Senior Counsel in Hong Kong

Barrister With ‘Formidable’ Reputation
Blackstone Chambers is delighted to announce that Tim Parker will be appointed Senior Counsel of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on 7 June.
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, Chief Justice of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, announced the appointment of three Senior Counsel today. The ceremony will take place at 10am on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Court of Final Appeal.
Tim is a tenant of Blackstone Chambers in London and of Temple Chambers in Hong Kong.
He has a wide-ranging practice that encompasses all Chambers’ main areas of work, with a particular focus on public international law, public and regulatory matters, competition, and commercial law. Based in Hong Kong where he has established a formidable reputation as a leading junior, with particular recognition for his public law work.
He commenced practice in England and Wales in March 2018 on completion of his six-month pupillage in Chambers, having been called to the Bar in 2017.
He was admitted as a barrister in Hong Kong in 2009, where he is a member of Temple Chambers. He is ranked as an ‘up and coming’ junior in Chambers Global, which describes him as “one of the best public law juniors around”.
He is also listed as a ‘Global Elite Thought Leader’ by Who’s Who Legal. He is highly ranked for his Administrative and Public Law, Competition Law, Commercial Dispute Resolution expertise in Legal 500’s Hong Kong Bar rankings, as well as for Commercial Dispute Resolution and Administrative Law in Chambers & Partners Greater China Region.
