Dentons Promote 10 Partners in UK, Ireland & Middle East

London—Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, has announced the promotion of 10 new partners across the UK, Ireland, and Middle East (UKIME) Region.
The promotions take effect on 1 May 2025, and follow the recruitment of 12 new lateral hire partners in 2024, with a further six lateral hire partners joining to date in 2025.
Paul Jarvis, Dentons’ CEO for UKIME, said: “These promotions reflect the breadth of homegrown talent within Dentons and the hard work and ambition of the individuals joining the partnership this year.
I look forward to welcoming the fresh ideas and insights they will bring including driving connectivity across practices, sectors and geographies so that we can support clients on their most complex global matters.”
Dentons’ newly promoted partners are:
- James Francis (Asset, Trade & Export Finance, London)
- Kirsty McBirnie (Corporate Lending & Real Estate Finance, Edinburgh)
- Lorna Henderson (Corporate Lending & Real Estate Finance, Glasgow)
- Faris Shehabi (Dispute Resolution, Dubai)
- Tom Hanson (Litigation & Arbitration, London)
- Tasmyn Brittlebank (Projects, Milton Keynes)
- Torquil Law (Projects, London)
- Hazel Shakur Quinn (Real Estate, Dubai)
- Lorna Rogers (Real Estate, Milton Keynes)
- Anna Brown (Technology, Media & Telecoms, London)