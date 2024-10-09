Blank Rome Recruits New Corporate Associate Thomas Carroll in New York

Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Thomas E. Carroll has joined the firm’s New York office as an associate in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. Thomas’ arrival continues the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group’s strategic expansion across the country, which welcomed partner Fraser Collin in Boston and associate Megan M. Skiba in Pittsburgh in August.
Focusing his practice on securities law and general corporate matters, Thomas represents issuers, underwriters, and institutional investors in public and private securities offerings, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reporting, and compliance and corporate governance matters. He joins Blank Rome from Haynes and Boone, LLP.
Admitted to practice in New York, Thomas received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.A., with honors, from Haverford College. During law school, Thomas completed an internship with the Honorable Kimberly S. Budd of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts and served as an article editor of the Harvard International Law Journal. Thomas was a software developer and a business analyst before he began his legal career.
About Blank Rome
Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 750 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.
Blank Rome Welcomes New Corporate Associate Thomas Carroll in New York
