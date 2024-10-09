O’Melveny Recruit Top Private Equity Lawyers From Ashurst

O’Melveny & Myers has recruited one of the top private equity lawyers in the UK, David Carter (pictured) along with Braeden Donnelly from Ashurst, where both held prominent leadership positions.
LONDON—October 2, 2024—O’Melveny announced today that two acclaimed, experienced private equity lawyers—David Carter and Braeden Donnelly—have joined O’Melveny’s London office as partners in the firm’s fast-growing Private Equity Group, strengthening O’Melveny’s cross-border capabilities while expanding the firm’s capacity in London and across the European market.
Both Carter and Donnelly are internationally recognized for their private equity and M&A experience—particularly in the mid-market. They focus their practices on advising well-established sponsors and leading firms in the private equity space, and their work spans a vast array of industries, including the technology, healthcare, financial services, and corporate insurance sectors.
Carter and Donnelly come to O’Melveny from the London office of Ashurst, where they practiced together for more than a decade and served in senior leadership roles: Carter as co-chair of the firmwide Private Equity Practice, and Donnelly as head of the UK/European Private Equity Practice. Their addition accelerates O’Melveny’s continued strategic growth. With their arrival, 21 lateral partners have joined the firm since 2023, including 12 corporate partners based in the firm’s London, New York, Los Angeles, and Century City offices.
“We are delighted to welcome two such standout partners to our London office,” said O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin. “David and Braeden are a perfect fit for our firm as we continue to bolster our roster of talented London-based lawyers and grow our global Private Equity team. They will be an immediate asset to our clients, especially US- and Asia-rooted private equity clients expanding their investment focus into the UK and Europe. It is a pleasure to now call them colleagues.”
“I’m excited by this unique opportunity to join O’Melveny’s world-class Private Equity team and to help continue the team’s global expansion,” said Carter. “We were drawn to O’Melveny’s sterling reputation for providing top-tier client service, as well as the firm’s collaborative, inclusive, and collegial culture. Braeden and I are delighted to join the London office and to provide our clients with all of the benefits of O’Melveny’s impressive international platform.”
“We are confident that O’Melveny will be a great fit for our clients and our practices,” added Donnelly. “We share the firm’s commitment to client service and to fostering a culture of collegiality, and we are thrilled to be a part of the firm’s rapidly growing global Private Equity team. It’s truly a pleasure to call O’Melveny ‘home.’”
About the Duo
David Carter is recognized as one of London’s premier private equity lawyers. For more than two decades, he has advised middle-market sponsors on new investments, add-on acquisitions, portfolio company counseling, and exit transactions. He also acts for management teams and corporate clients in mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructurings and reorganizations. The Legal 500 has honored Carter in its “Hall of Fame” as a leader in its Mid-Market and Upper Mid-Market categories, and he is also ranked by Chambers UK.
Carter earned his Bachelor of Laws from Warwick University in Coventry, England. He studied for the Law Society Finals at the University of Law—Guildford.
Braeden Donnelly has broad experience advising on a wide range of UK and multi-jurisdictional private equity transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, disposals, and buy outs. The Legal 500 has ranked Donnelly as a top private equity lawyer, while both Financial News and Law.com have honored him as a “rising star.”
Donnelly earned his Bachelor of Laws with Honors from the University of New England in New South Wales, Australia. He earned his Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of Sydney.
About O'Melveny
