13 Ways Can You Hang On To Your Law Firm Associates In A White Hot Market?

Extend remote work options equitably

Ask what can make them more comfortable in this ‘new normal’

Train managers to lead hybrid teams

Reevaluate and reconfigure physical workspaces

Support employee well-being and mental health ( all year long, not just during mental health awareness month)

Invest in training and development so they can see a future at your organization

Encourage lateral moves within your organization

Support employees who show signs of burnout

Promote your people

Provide challenging work

Offer above-market compensation, benefits and time off

Boost morale by providing rewards to say thank you

Offer more autonomy/authority and ownership

Advancement Opportunities

Ensuring that there are both career and educational opportunities for staff is another key ingredient so that legal talent has the opportunity to continue to develop within your law firm. If an employee leaves for advancement, which is usually the case, then there is always the opportunity to either return or to make an important referral to the firm.

The exit interview is important in this case and so too is the ability to ensure that those lawyers who are seeking new opportunities may also be able to learn new skills and experiences within your own firm. It is natural for anyone with skill and ambition to seek new opportunities and a good law firm management culture will do everything possible to provide opportunities for advancement and new work.

The need for a law firm to ensure that the ability to maintain the best people and the best culture remains a key imperative for law firms in the current market.

Be clear about expectations related to hours, face time and how it ties to compensation and promotion. Many firms have a “black box” around how they pay their attorneys, not just partners. If you are a production focused firm then clearly state what the requirements are for minimum hours and what constitutes enough hours to hit bonus levels. If your firm is more ambiguous and you take into consideration non-billable work then create a framework that will spell it out clearly. The younger generation wants to know the rules. They want it in “black and white,” to quote one associate committee member I worked with at a firm.