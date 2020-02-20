15. Strictly Obiter

1400 Followers
Sexual violence trial reforms must strike the right balance, says Law Society
The New Zealand Law Society says it supports efforts to reduce retraumatisation for sexual violence complainants, but proposed law changes need to strike the right balance between ensuring complainants are treated fairly and upholding the fundamental right to a fair trial.
Power Law Firms – 2020 Litigation Forecast – Climate change risks for companies and directors
Climate change – and the appropriate response – is a defining issue of our time. While there has been discussion about climate change litigation risks for companies and directors, 2020 will be the year that we begin to see some of these issues played out in the New Zealand courts. Some encouragement to bring climate […]
Survey of Students’ ‘Most Coveted’ Workplaces . . But Why So Few Law Student Participants To Tell Us The Best Law Firms?
The recent survey showing "the most coveted employers" among university graduates has taken its Top 100 survey showing the requisite law firm component. But despite Chapman Tripp trumpeting it's top rating, only 8 per cent of the 2200 student participants were lawyers.
Dunedin Businessman Barry Kloogh Charged with Fraud
A Dunedin businessman who provided financial advisory services has entered no plea to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office. The SFO alleges Barry Edward Kloogh (57), who appeared in the Dunedin District Court today, defrauded investors of at least $15.7 million. Mr Kloogh faces representative charges of ‘False accounting’, ‘False statement by promoters’, ‘Theft […]
The Growing Importance of the Disputes Tribunal in New Zealand – And How Good Referees Are Helping Dispense Justice
The Disputes Tribunal and its referees are providing one of the keys to the access to justice requirements for New Zealanders, as the Ministry of Justice seeks more referees to help administer the growing popularity of the service. The growing jurisdiction and popularity of the Disputes Tribunal as a means to resolve civil and related […]
New ‘Twin’ Judges Make History With Double Swearing-In
In the tsunami of recent District Court Judge appointments, Nelson appointees Michelle Duggan and Nicola Grimes share their elevation just as they share most other high points in their lives.

Born eight days apart, both working in the Family Court and both with three children, the […]
Gun Lobbyist Unfit to be a Lawyer – NZ Supreme Court Confirms Ruling
An appeal to the Supreme Court by gun lobbyist Richard Lincoln, who had hoped to specialise as a firearms legal specialist, against a decision ruling that he was unfit to be a barrister and solicitor has been rejected by the Supreme Court. A Supreme Court decision has ruled that Lincoln did not establish a point […]
Five New Partners at MinterEllisonRuddWatts
MinterEllisonRuddWatts–Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has welcomed 2020 with 10 new senior appointments, comprising five new partners, one special counsel and four senior associates. The firm has brought through four new partners in the corporate, construction, dispute resolution and real estate practice groups.
Auckland University Academic Appointed Chair of Law Commission
The Government has announced the appointment of legal academic Amokura Kawharu as the next President of the Law Commission. She is the first Maori appointed to the role. Appointed to the Univerity of Auckland in 2005 she is well known for her expertise in international trade and arbitration issues and co-authored the leading New Zealand […]
