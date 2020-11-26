5 Partnership Announcements From Gilbert + Tobin

Gilbert + Tobin is set to consolidate its strong performance throughout 2020 appointing five new partners and four special counsel across a number of key practice areas. The new appointments, which take effect from January 1, 2021, reflect the firm’s confidence coming out of the pandemic and its continued focus on building depth in the partnership in line with future growth ambitions.

We are delighted to welcome our newly promoted partners:

Stuart Cormack (Banking + Infrastructure) specialises in leveraged infrastructure and corporate financing transactions, advising lenders, borrowers and sponsors, with a particular focus on unitranche and TLB financing and data centre financings. Stuart’s clients include the most active investment banks and debt funds in the market, together with major listed and unlisted corporates and private equity funds.

Antonia Garling (Disputes + Investigations) is an experienced disputes and investigations lawyer specialising in large-scale and complex corporate and financial services disputes. She has wide ranging experience advising multinational and ASX200 clients on complex court proceedings, class actions, regulatory investigations and enforcement actions.

Louise Klamka (Competition + Regulation) has deep expertise advising clients on contentious mergers and collaborative conduct, including ACCC authorisations. She has extensive experience in ACCC investigations, cartel prosecutions and immunity applications, including in a criminal context. Louise has also advised a broad range of clients in regulated industries. She is the leading lawyer nationally on competition issues associated with airline alliances.

Daniel MacPherson (Disputes+ Investigations) is a commercial litigator with significant experience in regulatory investigations, class actions and other complex disputes. He regularly advises domestic and international clients in relation to large-scale litigation and regulatory investigations, including into a range of potential Corporations Act and ASIC Act breaches.

Spiro Papadolias (Banking + Infrastructure) has a wide range of experience representing borrowers, sponsors and lenders on acquisition, leveraged, property, restructuring and general corporate finance matters. He also specialises in AREIT financing transactions. Spiro is admitted as a solicitor in Australia and has also been admitted as an attorney of the New York State Bar.

The firm’s new special counsel includes Competition + Regulation lawyers Andrew Low and Jeremy Jose as well as Corporate Advisory lawyers Lucy Hall and Lloyd Chater.

Managing Partner Danny Gilbert said he believes the newly promoted partners and special counsel will make a significant contribution to the firm’s future success and are a testament to G+T’s strong and diverse pipeline of future leaders as well its focus on bolstering capability in core practice areas.

“I’m thrilled to announce our new partners and special counsel and proud to see this group of dedicated lawyers with diverse transactional, disputes, and regulatory practices have all come from within our firm. These appointments are a testament to their individual skills, ambitions and leadership qualities. These are important moments for our firm, recognising talented men and women who are committed to our values and who have the capacity and energy to drive the continued growth and success of our firm.”

“Like all businesses we have faced many unprecedented challenges this year, however I am confident we have the right people and strategy in place to continue delivering for our clients and our people.”