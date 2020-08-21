Your YouTube channel for business will provide access to some key tools that provide some important tips to help find out more about your audience.

As a law firm you will have a good idea of who your clients are, but to be able to dig down into the audience details lets you get a great opportunity towards finding out how your videos can resonate effectively with them.

Among the tools from a brand channel is the Analyticsearch Your Audience, Too tab that gives quantitative and qualitative data about your channel and your audience such as:

view counts

audience demographics

revenues

average watch time

interaction rates

This information will let you learn more about the videos that are being viewed and by whom. It will provide information about location, gender, age and other key data that lets you better calibrate how to reach your audience and perhaps to even tell you that you have an audience you didn’t know about.

Also you should set up a YouTube community page that lets you interact with your audience to find out more about who they are and – more importantly – how they think.

Research Your Audience

You need to constantly be checking your audience stats, but also check your competitors’ videos and the comments being made.

Check the view count on competitors’ videos and see what is working for them, how many comments are accruing and how you can improve what is being said.

Key Tip: Don’t forget to check any video channels beyond your own area of law or specialty. Check for interesting, engaging channels that are attracting high viewing and see what they’re doing that may suit your own channel.

You should also check the video descriptions being used to see what keywords they are using (of which more below).

You need to work on optimizing your video to ensure the descriptive material is working – or at least working as well as it should be.

Key Tool:

Use YouTube Analytics to view what’s working for your channel and get deeper insights into views, subscribers, watch time, and more.