5 Promotions at Lane Neave

Strength and capacity has been built and effort recognised at leading national law firm Lane Neave with five promotions.
Taking effect from 1 January 2020, the firm announces the promotion of:
Mike King, Christchurch, Litigation – Senior Associate
Jacob Nutt, Auckland, Corporate (Banking & Financial Services) – Associate
Julia Strickett, Auckland, Immigration – Associate
Josh Templeton, Wellington, Immigration – Senior Solicitor
Alex Stone, Christchurch, Corporate – Senior Solicitor
Lane Neave Managing Partner, Andrew Shaw says these talented young lawyers have made a significant contribution to the lives and business of their clients and to the firm overall.
“These promotions ensure Lane Neave continues to deliver high-quality legal advice to our diverse client base and enhance our well regarded immigration and corporate teams across the country. We continue to be impressed with the calibre of our young legal minds and are thrilled to be able to recognise their contributions with promotion,” said Shaw.
Lane Neave also welcomes two new solicitors with the admission of Sati Ravichandiren, joining the Immigration team and Cameron Hart, joining the Corporate team.
