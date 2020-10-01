6 Tips On How Lawyers Can Write Effective Blog Posts

Katherine Rundell* While setting up a blog can be easy, if you’re a lawyer, you want to put your best foot forward (regardless if you write posts, or hire someone to post for you). And when people see your blog, they expect you to have great content to read and see.

Therefore, here are 6 tips that can help lawyers write effective posts on their blogs:

Create A Persona

“When running a blog, it’s a good idea to create a persona,” says Emily Martin, a blogger at Assignment Help and Revieweal. “In the case of lawyers and law firms, they can create a persona where they’re an authority of law work.”

Here are some good examples of personas that lawyers can take on in their blogs:

Humor is a good persona. Though, you may want to be careful with this one. If you’re known to tell good jokes, then go for it. If you have a hard time being funny, then you might as well stick with only a professional air.

Be a visionary. This persona loves to add visionary posts in the blog, which sets them apart from the rank and file. Thriving on imagination and illustrative scenarios, this persona is careful to do some research and keep points general to stay appealing to readers.

A subtle persona – unlike someone who typically goes around spewing marketing messages – would at least be subtle about topics. then doing so on your blog will be totally consistent with your persona. This persona doesn’t ever need to “sell” their services, since their content does the selling for them.

As you figure out which persona to adapt, the important thing to remember is to be authentic.

Offer Effective Expertise

Many people look for legal advice online. Why not offer it?

Your expertise in law is your greatest strength. Therefore, write at length about most-talked about trends and topics in law. Once you share your wisdom, people will eventually respond, and then go to you for more content and advice.

Write Case Studies

Had a great case recently? Write about it!

Writing about successful cases showcases to readers how you can help people win cases, and why it matters to potential clients. You can also optimize case studies for keywords, since no two cases are alike.

Update Readers On Recent Law Changes

Many times, laws will change; and when they change, the public needs to know about them.

When you update readers on recent law changes, you’ll most likely rank higher in search engines (with updated information), and your firm will get press attention for supply that valuable information (which is good for SEO).

Offer Commentary And Recaps

“Some lawyers will give their thoughts on a news story that they’ve either watched on TV or read online,” says Jodie Bryant, a lawyer at UKWritings and Best Writing Services. “Therefore, when you write about newsworthy and high-profile cases, and keep up with what’s on the media, it’s a great way to generate more attention for your firm. You can even comment or give your professional opinion about said stories and cases.”

Have FAQs

Finally, law firms can’t go wrong with a FAQs page on their blogs. Be sure to do the following, when creating a FAQs page:

List possible questions that customers/clients might have.

Answer said questions with effective answers.

Another way to have FAQs is to expand them into more elaborate articles. Now, mind you: That answer usually depends, because one question might lead to answers to many more. And, based on your knowledge and experience with the most common circumstances, you’re might be able to answer each of those dependencies.

Conclusion

So, now that you’ve gotten acquainted with the 6 tips on effective blogging, lawyers will be able to blog about their expertise, experiences, etc. By following these tips, you and your law firm can generate plenty of organic and social traffic to your blog.

In short, be an authority in law. Show people that you know your law stuff. And stay relevant by talking about news stories and hot topics in law.

Just keep in mind: whether you find a way to implement some or all of these ideas is up to you and your firm. Plus, take note that most of the ideas are centered around the target audience that you want to attract.

Author Bio

Katherine Rundell is a legal writer and editor at Big Assignments and OXEssays. She is also a freelance editor at Best essay writing services. As a professional writer, she specializes in law, court cases, news media, and law enforcement.