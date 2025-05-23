Social Media Marketing for Lawyers
Milica Todorovic, digital marketing strategist
If you’re a lawyer wondering how to reach clients ethically and effectively in 2025, you’re not alone. Over the past ten years working with law firms of all sizes, I’ve seen social media go from an optional tool to a must-have part of any legal marketing strategy.
When you advertise on social media, it can absolutely deliver results for your practice, if you approach it with the same precision and ethical responsibility you bring to your legal work.
Ethics Come First
Yes, lawyers can and should advertise on social media in 2025. But here’s the part I always emphasize to clients: ethics are non-negotiable. Everything you share online must align with the ABA’s Model Rules and your state bar’s specific advertising guidelines.
Rule 7.1 still holds firm. Your content must be factual, clear, and never misleading. I’ve seen attorneys get flagged for things like using testimonials without disclaimers or suggesting guaranteed outcomes. Don’t go there.
Also, if you’re investing in paid campaigns, make sure your language follows standard ad policies around clarity, accuracy, and user safety. Legal services fall into a high-trust category, and your ads should reflect that. Understanding professional advertising guidelines can help ensure your campaigns meet platform requirements.
Platforms like TikTok and LinkedIn continue to evolve quickly. Many state bars are now issuing updates specific to social video and short-form content, so I always recommend checking in with your bar or ethics counsel before launching anything new.
Platform-by-Platform Strategy
LinkedIn remains my go-to platform for lawyers serving other businesses. If you’re in corporate law, employment law, or B2B litigation, use it to share short legal tips, thought leadership posts, or updates about recent changes in your field. I’ve helped attorneys gain real traction here with simple videos and well-crafted carousels.
Facebook and Instagram are perfect for lawyers offering personal legal services: think family law, immigration, estate planning, or PI. I’ve seen firsthand how well Reels and Stories perform when they answer common legal questions or break down complicated processes. Just remember to always include a disclaimer and avoid giving specific legal advice.
YouTube Shorts and TikTok shouldn’t be underestimated. Many lawyers still shy away from them, but I’ve seen simple educational videos explaining basic legal concepts reach substantial audiences and generate genuine client inquiries. Content like “5 things to know about employment contracts” or “common estate planning mistakes” performs well because it addresses real concerns. Educational clips do best, but make sure viewers know they’re getting general information, not personal legal advice.
Advertising Options
Paid social media advertising allows precise targeting by location, demographics, and interests. Label your ads clearly, avoid promising specific outcomes, and never solicit directly through messages if your jurisdiction prohibits it.
Best Practices for 2025
From my experience, here’s what works best: Include disclaimers in every post or ad. Review your state bar’s advertising rules regularly. Avoid language that suggests outcomes are guaranteed. Consider disabling comments on sensitive posts. Keep your educational and promotional content separate.
Final Word
Social media is not about going viral. It’s about showing up consistently with integrity, clarity, and professionalism. The lawyers I’ve seen succeed aren’t chasing trends; they’re educating their audience and earning trust, one post at a time.
About Milica Todorovic
Milica Todorovic is a digital strategist with over ten years of experience helping law firms grow their online presence while maintaining compliance with legal advertising standards.