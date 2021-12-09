>> Latest law jobs at LawFuel Jobs Network Here
Sydney, 9 December 2021: Powered by LawFuel – Clayton Utz is pleased to announce seven new vertical partner promotions, effective 1 January 2022.
Chief Executive Partner Bruce Cooper said:
We’re very pleased to welcome Dean, Tim, Amanda, James, Paula, Vanessa and Katie to our partnership. They are committed, impressive people who have chosen to build their careers with us, and reflect the resilience and leadership of our next generation of talent. We’re proud that they are part of our firm.
Our new partners are (in alphabetical order):
Dean Gerakiteys, Intellectual Property and Technology
Dean began his Clayton Utz career as a summer clerk in 2008 (starting in the graduate program in 2011). Dean specialises in intellectual property advice and litigation, related commercial disputes and trade mark portfolio management and advice, as well as advice on the regulatory regime governing the listing, advertising and supply of complementary medicines and “over the counter” pharmaceuticals.
“I can very happily say I could not see myself doing anything else, or working anywhere else. I have been fortunate enough to work on ground-breaking legal matters with wonderful clients, all the while being supported by mentors whose contributions to my professional development have been invaluable.”
Tim Gordon, Public Sector
Tim’s passion for public law began when working as a research officer at the High Court. He provides public law advisory and regulatory services for clients at all levels of government, including on governance, complex statutory interpretation, constitutional law and regulatory issues. The second core aspect of his practice is public law litigation with a particular focus on judicial review matters.
“Clayton Utz is a firm that takes seriously our role as a leader in the legal profession in training and developing smart, commercial lawyers, providing pro bono legal assistance to those who need it, and responding to pressing social issues in a way which is authentic and which ultimately makes a positive difference.”
Amanda Lyras, Workplace Relations, Employment and Safety
Amanda joined our firm in 2019 and advises a diverse range of clients on all aspects of employment law, including executive engagements and exits, sensitive discrimination and harassment matters, and complex whistleblowing complaints and investigations. She also works closely with our M&A team on the employment aspects of their transactions and represent clients in contentious employment litigation.
“My time at Clayton Utz has been the most exciting and rewarding of my career. That is due to a combination of being surrounded by whip-smart lawyers who think outside the box, being supported to pursue work and initiatives that add real value to our clients, and being part of an environment where merit and achievement is recognised and rewarded.”
James Neil, Intellectual Property & Technology
James has built his career with us, starting as a graduate in 2009. He specialises in commercial litigation / arbitration and intellectual property, including trade mark prosecution and portfolio management, as well as disputes about contracts, consumer law, technology, advertising, marketing, reputation management and franchising.
“Clayton Utz is a place where genuine diversity in all its forms is celebrated. Nobody needs to conform to any particular personality type in order to succeed here. “
Paula Noble, Real Estate
Paula came to us as a graduate in 2003 straight out of university, and now runs a busy real estate practice assisting a mix of private sector and government clients with typical property development projects, major infrastructure projects, government acquisition/disposal work, large transactional work and tenure advisory work.
“Having the responsibility as a partner for helping shape the future of Clayton Utz is exciting and means a lot to me. I’m passionate about mentoring and giving back, so being in a position to lead by example is something I’m really looking forward to.”
Vanessa Pallone, Banking and Financial Services
Vanessa joined our firm in 2008. She specialises in financial services, investment funds and superannuation work, acting for a broad range of industry clients including large wealth managers, national and international fund managers and major superannuation funds.
“It’s the culture at Clayton Utz that makes us different. It’s very energetic, dynamic and down-to-earth, and people are very approachable. I expect that’s a large part of why clients enjoy working with us.”
Katie Wood, Commercial Litigation
Katie specialises in regulatory and internal investigations, commercial litigation and risk and compliance advisory in banking and financial services and consumer goods and services. After starting as a graduate with us in 2009, Katie took a leave of absence in 2014 to work in London and returned home in 2017 (just in time for the Royal Commission into Financial Services).
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with market-leading legal practitioners at Clayton Utz. I’m excited about what the future holds for the firm and being part of that future as one of its partners.”