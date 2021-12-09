Dean Gerakiteys, Intellectual Property and Technology

Dean began his Clayton Utz career as a summer clerk in 2008 (starting in the graduate program in 2011). Dean specialises in intellectual property advice and litigation, related commercial disputes and trade mark portfolio management and advice, as well as advice on the regulatory regime governing the listing, advertising and supply of complementary medicines and “over the counter” pharmaceuticals.

“I can very happily say I could not see myself doing anything else, or working anywhere else. I have been fortunate enough to work on ground-breaking legal matters with wonderful clients, all the while being supported by mentors whose contributions to my professional development have been invaluable.”