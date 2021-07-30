How To Create a Positive Company Culture and Prioritize Employee Satisfaction

Australian Law Firm Seek Kiwi Lawyers . . And US Law Firms Seek Both Australian law firms are seeking out kiwi lawyers to cross the Tasman and offering pay that is up to 50 per cent more than local rates. A recent report said that Recruiter Sam Bookatz planned to to 'take a crop of commercial lawyers' home with him. "If I could bring 20 lawyers back with me […]

The Leadership Lessons Provided By This Danish Football Star Many legal jobs involve leadership attributes and few examples of masterful leadership are better than that provided by Simon Kjaer - a footballer who may not have a global following or a multi-million dollar price tag, but who became an inspirational leader when his teammate Chris Eriksen fell into unconsciousness on the football field.He reacted […]

Aspiring Solicitor Slams 'Ridiculous' 30 Second Online Test An aspiring solicitor in the UK has criticised firms using “soul destroying” recruitment methods after being filtered out for a paralegal role by an “absolutely ridiculous” online test. Priyanka Morjaria took to LinkedIn to share her experience of being rejected on the basis of an abstract reasoning test, where applicants were given just 30 seconds […]