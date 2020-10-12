“Aggressive Malware” Infects Law Firm Software Systems

An aggressive malware infection has created major problems for a major law firm.
Seyfarth Shaw, a global legal firm with Australian offices, said it is the victim of an “aggressive malware” attack that it believes to be ransomware.
The firm, which is headquartered in the US but has a regional presence including in Sydney and Melbourne, said in a statement that it was attacked on October 10 US time.
“Seyfarth was the victim of a sophisticated and aggressive malware attack,” it said in an advisory.
“At this time, our email system remains down. Our phone system is still functioning.”
The firm said that it was but one of an undisclosed number of companies hit “simultaneously” by the same attackers.
“We understand that a number of other entities were simultaneously hit with this same attack,” it said.
“Our monitoring systems detected the unauthorised activity, and our IT team acted quickly to prevent its spread and protect our systems.
“We have found no evidence that any of our client or firm data were accessed or removed.
“However, many of our systems were encrypted, and we have shut them down as a precautionary measure.”
The firm said it is “coordinating with the FBI” and “working around the clock to bring our systems back online as quickly and safely as possible.”
- Auckland Law Firm Forms Alliance With Immigration Firm To Expand GrowthFast-growing law firm K3 Legal has formed an alliance with immigration experts, Pathways to New Zealand Ltd, to offer […]
- Hayden Wilson has been elected as Chair of Dentons. He took over from David Campbell, who stepped down after three years […]
- The value of top-end lawyers has been demonstrated again with the recent hire by Skaddens of former Freshfields’ M&A […]
- Bob Jones – Adina Thorn Class Action ‘Pissing in the Wind’Auckland lawyer Adina Thorn is planning a class action against the Christchurch promoters of the Penrich Investment Fund, currently […]
- US Law Firm Mergers Down, But Still MovingLaw firm mergers will be well down on what occurred in 2019, but have picked up after the early […]
- Legal Futurists Talk About The Rush To Technology That Has Lawyers Confronting Their Digital FutureThe pandemic has altered the lives for everyone and a recent report in the Financial Times highlights how lawyers […]
Leave a Reply