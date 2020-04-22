Allen & Overy Announce 29 New Partners Globally

Powered by LawFuel – Allen & Overy has announced the promotion of 29 new partners across its international network, effective 1 May 2020. The new partners cover five of the firm’s main practice areas, with nine new partners in both Banking and Corporate, five in both International Capital Markets (ICM) and Litigation and one in Real Estate.

Of the 29 new partners 13 are female, accounting for 45% of the group. Geographically the new partners represent 13 offices across A&O’s global network, with 66% of them outside London.

Commenting on this news, global managing partner Andrew Ballheimer comments: “In these difficult times it’s heartening to share this positive news. This group demonstrates the breadth of expertise we have globally at A&O and, importantly, shows that our focus on female progression in recent years is having a positive impact. I extend my congratulations to all the new partners and wish them the very best as their careers progress.”

Global managing partner elect, Gareth Price, who begins his term in the role on 1 May 2020 adds: “I am very pleased to welcome this group to the partnership. They are a clear representation of the exceptional talent we foster across the world. As senior partner, Wim has championed the diversity agenda at A&O and we will look to build on this progress together as we move into our new terms as leaders of the firm. I look forward to working alongside the new partners to support our clients and our people as they navigate the current challenging conditions and in the continued success of the firm in the years ahead.”

The full list of new partners:

