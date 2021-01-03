Amazing Pictures: How An Iranian Mother Saved A Murderer From Hanging

At the execution site, the victim’s mother forgave the man and removed the noose from around his neck, which was to have been used to hang him.

Pictured here, seconds before the execution, the victim’s mother chose to forgive the man.

Because she did not want the perpetrator’s mother to experience the same grief of losing her son.

The mother of the criminal man hugged the mother of the victim and wept.

A brutally simple, age-old execution method that was party to an equally age-old act of redemption.

