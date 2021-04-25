Am Law 100 And The $4.8 Billion Top Listing Law Firm For Gross Revenue

But the top earning partners were at Wachtell Lipton at $7.5 million in profits per equity partner

Greedy for top ranking maybe, but Kirkland & Ellis achieve the top gross revenue take law firm in the AmLaw 100 rankings for 2021 with a $4.8 billion revenue haul.

The top 10 firms in the site’s gross revenue ranking for 2021 remain the same as last year, being: Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; DLA Piper; Baker McKenzie; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Sidley Austin; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; White & Case; Hogan Lovells; and Jones Day.

The only changes were for White & Case, which moved up one position to Number 8, with Hogan Lovells dropping one position to Number 9. moved up one spot to position No. 8, while Hogan Lovells slipped one rank to No. 9.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz remains at the top of the list with $7.5 million in profits per equity partner. Davis Polk & Wardwell rose from position six to Number 2 with an increase of almost 40 per cent. Only Crowell & Moring, at 46.6%, posted a larger increase in profits in 2020.

The rankings showed the average PEP had increased by 13 per cent in 2020, tripling the 5 per cent increase the previous year. However, 56 law firms in the Am Law 100 had growth rates of at least 10 per cent, compared to fewer than half that last year. For the Am Law 100 as a whole, average PEP was up by 13 per cent in 2020, nearly tripling the 5 per cent increase last year.

