Let’s cut through the corporate jargon: Hogan Lovells isn’t just “growing” – it’s latest results show the firm is scaling with surgical precision having just posted a $2.965B revenue haul for 2024, a near 9 percent jump that brings it within spitting distance of the elusive $3B mark.
The news was dropped by the firm in their March 6 release that we have here.
For context, that’s up 23 percent from 2023’s $2.7B. More telling? PEP hit $3.07M (up 12 percent while RPL nudged to $1.097M.
